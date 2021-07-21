Undercover Snacks Announces $13.7 Million Equity Investment To Expand Operations And Accelerate Major Growth Initiatives

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks, the rapidly growing NJ-based manufacturer of delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you, announced today that it has raised $13.7 million of equity for a minority stake in the company. Led by Octagon Capital Holdings, 900 Chocolate Investors and the company's founders, funds will be used for marketing initiatives to support the company's growing retail footprint, including collaborations with major retailers, campaigns to bolster upcoming product launches, expansion of the company's state-of-the-art SQF-8.1 production facility including additional production lines and automation, and investments in building the company's management team.

Undercover Snacks, the rapidly growing woman-owned manufacturer, is building a preeminent better-for-you snack brand.

"We are incredibly excited to have the support of strong and savvy investment partners along with the resources to build Undercover into a preeminent, global, better-for-you snack brand," said Diana Levy, Founder, Co-Owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "With this equity investment, we will expand our production facilities and invest in our product development, marketing and sale strategies in order to continue to bring innovative and crave-worthy snacks with favorable nutritional characteristics to the market."

"In a short timeframe, Undercover has not only created tremendous business momentum, but also the operational infrastructure to build a successful global brand," said Andy Bluhm, veteran Chicago investor and Managing Member of 900 Chocolate Investors. "With this new investment," added Michael Levy, Undercover's Chairman and Managing Member of Octagon Capital Holdings, "Undercover will expand its marketing programs in collaboration with major retailers to continue building trial, awareness, momentum and long-term customer loyalty."

Launched by Diana Levy in 2017, Undercover Snacks quickly established a foothold in the better-for-you snack and confection sector with its incredibly simple, yet uniquely delicious Chocolate Quinoa Crisps: crispy quinoa lightly covered in premium milk or dark chocolate. Inspired to build a business after two of her three chocolate-obsessed daughters were diagnosed with Celiac Disease, Diana focused on creating a line of snacks that not only tasted better than anything on the market, but also happened to be gluten-free, nut-free, and free of all major allergens except dairy used in the milk chocolate snacks. With strong demand immediately after initially launching in Whole Foods Market's Northeast region, the company built its own state-of-the-art production factory in New Jersey in late 2018, obtaining the highest level of SQF certification available for food safety and quality in 2019 and each year since. Most recently, Undercover announced that it had doubled its distribution in June 2021 to over 10,000 retail locations across North America, plus additional retailers in an expanding number of countries abroad. In addition to building its offline and online retail presence, the company is also focused on growing significantly in alternative channels including corporate offices, airlines, entertainment venues, food service sectors, and other places people consume snacks.

Terms of the equity financing were not disclosed. Undercover Snacks (aka Undercover Chocolate Co.) is a Woman-Owned Company certified by the WBENC, majority-owned by its founder/CEO, Diana Levy.

Undercover Snacks are sold on the company's website UndercoverSnacks.com, Amazon.com, and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, drug, specialty and independent food stores in the U.S., Canada and abroad. The company's delicious Chocolate Quinoa Crisps come in a variety of flavors including Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate + Currants, Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate, and Dark Chocolate + Blueberries. In addition, the company seasonally offers Dark Chocolate + Peppermint, Milk Chocolate + Peppermint, and Dark Chocolate + Pumpkin Spice. All products are made in the USA at the company's own state-of-the-art SQF-8.1 certified factory in East Hanover, New Jersey, and are allergen-friendly and school safe. Each treat is packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients. The snacks are certified gluten-free, peanut/tree nut-free, non-GMO, Rainforest Alliance certified, OU Kosher certified, and Halal certified.

For additional information about Undercover, please visit undercoversnacks.com and follow @undercoversnacks.

About Undercover Snacks:Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The certified woman-owned company was launched in 2017 by CEO & Founder Diana Levy, who at age 50 sought to find an innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her 2-out-of 3 daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover Snacks are safely made in the company's own custom engineered, SQF-8.1 chocolate factory located on-site at Undercover HQ in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all eight flavors of Undercover's dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks, including their NEXTY Award-winning Dark Chocolate + Pomegranate and Good Housekeeping award-winning Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, at Amazon.com and at UndercoverSnacks.com, and over 10,000 stores including Wegmans, Whole Foods Market (Northeast and North Atlantic regions), CVS HealthHubs, Rite-Aid, Jewel Osco, Hannaford, Big Y, Kings, Balducci's, Gristedes, Fairway, CIBO Express, Loblaws, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Mariano's, City Market, King Soopers, Fry's Food and Drug, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralph's, Dillons Food Stores, Gerbes Super Markets, Baker's Supermarkets, Jay C Food Stores, Quality Food Centers and Smith's, Tops, Shaws, Giant Food, and an expanding list of other retailers.

Media Contact: Michael Levy Michael@UndercoverSnacks.com 973-665-8151

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/undercover-snacks-announces-13-7-million-equity-investment-to-expand-operations-and-accelerate-major-growth-initiatives-301338635.html

SOURCE Undercover Snacks