Under Pressure: How Corporate America Can Address Social Issues

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From racial equality to voting rights, US corporations are facing mounting pressure to take stands on a growing list of social issues. A new report by The Conference Board helps companies decide whether and how to address such topics.

As the study details, the stakes have risen: Companies must decide whether to speak out on hot-button social issues at a time of intense polarization, with stakeholder views on all sides of the spectrum and social media fueling extreme divisions. Moreover, the challenges of navigating these complexities and the pressure to take stands show no signs of going away. Many employees and others believe government is not doing enough to address societal problems, and they are increasingly looking to companies for leadership.

The report's insights come primarily from a roundtable discussion hosted by The Conference Board ESG Center. More than 100 executives participated in a discussion on how their companies decide whether, when, and how to take a stand on social issues. The discussion generated several insights for what's ahead on corporate social activity:

A political peril: conflating the CEO's personal views with those of the company: While CEOs can be the best spokesperson for the company's position because they can speak credibly to multiple stakeholders, there is a real risk that a company's positions can be seen, fairly or not, as reflecting the CEO's personal views. This is particularly problematic when the pressure to take stances on social issues is asymmetrical, with most of the pressure coming from the "progressive" side. Companies should therefore establish an internal group representing multiple functions and views, separate from the CEO, to vet issues.

"How a company phrases its position is critical. Any thoughtful response will need a sense of empathy—a recognition that even though an issue may be making 'news' today, it is not at all 'new' to those most affected," said Paul Washington, a co-author of the report and Executive Director of The Conference Board ESG Center. "At the same time, it's important to avoid polarizing language, and to ground the response in the company's values and principles, and not in partisan terms."

It is critical to coordinate individual brands' responses to social issues: In many instances, individual brands are on the front lines in being exposed to or affected by social issues. They may wish to respond more quickly and may speak more credibly to customers and other stakeholders than the overall corporation. But a brand may get ahead of the rest of the company in responding, or the brand may not be the most appropriate one to lead the response. It can help for companies to establish internal guidelines on the role that corporate headquarters and the business units play; guardrails for the types of issues and statements brands can make; and a required heads-up to headquarters before taking a stance.

"Employees who are passionate about a cause may be frustrated if the company isn't working to bring about social change in line with their views. It highlights the need for companies to set realistic expectations, communicating that they will not take a stand on every topic. Shedding light on the process can also help manage expectations. Companies can educate their employees (and other internal stakeholders) about how they approach hot-button social topics," said Merel Spierings, a co-author of the report and Program Manager of The Conference Board ESG Center."

A localized approach can help multinational companies address issues around the globe: Companies do not need to back away from their universal principles, but should involve local management and employees in understanding how best to phrase and implement the company's position around the globe. In some cases, it may be best to focus a company's efforts at addressing social issues through its own workforce and operations.

