Uncle Matt's Organic® Unveils Brand Refresh

CLERMONT, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Matt's Organic ®, the nation's #1 selling brand of organic orange juice, is excited to debut its new look featuring a redesigned logo and packaging. It's been just over a year since the brand was welcomed back home to Founder and CEO, Matt McLean, who built and subsequently sold the company to Dean Foods in 2017, and bought it back in 2020. The visual transformation reflects the metamorphosis of a new Uncle Matt's Organic ® - one with a stronger sense of cohesion and modernity. The refresh comes as the company continues its rapid expansion within the juice, functional beverage, and shots categories, highlighted by continual innovation and sales growth.

The vibrant new design elements elevate the look and feel to appeal to its consumer audience, while continuing to connect with brand loyalists, who have driven significant growth. The design increases shelf presence with a more modern look featuring a sophisticated color palette, and easy-to-read product benefits. Products featuring the new logo and packaging are rolling out to retailers now to reach on-shelf displays this month. The brand has also just launched its direct-to-consumer platform via UncleMatts.com , offering their functional and better-for-you beverages direct-to-doorsteps nationwide.

"We are very proud of the long-standing heritage of the Uncle Matt's Organic brand and the way the company continues to evolve," said Susan McLean, VP of Marketing and Innovation at Uncle Matt's Organic ®. "We see this brand refresh as an opportunity to gain more visibility on-shelf with clearer graphics that communicate our beverages' benefits and eye-catching package design. We felt that it was time to reimagine the look and feel of the brand so it visually reflects the forward-thinking and innovative approach that is at the heart of our company," she continued.

The new look ushers in an era of firsts for the brand as Uncle Matt's Organic ® recently entered into a new category with its new line of Ultimate Immunity and Energy Shots .

With the addition of Ultimate Shots, there is a functional Uncle Matt's Organic ® offering for everyone in the family, including: Ultimate Immune® Organic Orange Juice , Ultimate Defense® Orange Juice with Turmeric and Probiotics and Organic Orange Juice with Calcium & Vitamin D in addition to its core Orange and Grapefruit juices and line of Lemonades.

Uncle Matt's Organic ® produces the highest quality juice, using only premium 100% organically grown fruit that is free from synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and GMOs. As the nation's oldest organic orange juice company, Uncle Matt's Organic is committed to growing and producing tasty, good-for-you organic juices and fruit. All of Uncle Matt's products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free by the Detox Project.

For more information, or to shop online please visit UncleMatts.com .

About Uncle Matt's Organic® Uncle Matt's Organic® is the nation's oldest organic orange juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt's products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt's Organic® products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt's Organic® is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit unclematts.com or follow along on Facebook @unclematts and Instagram @unclemattsorganic .

Media Contact: Rachel Powell516.314.7730 315919@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uncle-matts-organic-unveils-brand-refresh-301348516.html

SOURCE Uncle Matt's Organic