Uncle Herbs' Limited Edition HIGHker's Lunchbox Now Available At Select Dispensaries

The artist-designed collectible comes with an assortment of the company's most popular products

PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Herbs, the award-winning brand of cannabis-infused products in Arizona, announced that its limited edition HIGHker's Lunchbox is now available at select dispensaries.

The unique, artist-designed collectible comes filled with some of the company's most popular products, including:

Botanical Joint Salve - 250mg

Dried Pineapple - 100mg

Peanut Butter Pretzels - 100mg

Cherry Bombs - 100mg

Natural Chapstick - 20mg

The HIGHker's Lunchbox is available at these select dispensaries:

Nirvana Center2 N. 35 th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85009 602-730-3236

Phoenix Relief Center6330 S 35 th Ave $104 Phoenix, AZ 85041 602-276-3401

Untamed Herbs200 N Tonto Street Payson, AZ 85541 928-474-2420

Sticky Saguaro 12338 East Riggs Road Chandler, AZ 85249 602-644-9188

Green Hills Patient Center3191 S White Mountain Rd Show Low, AZ 85901 928-537-4888

Curaleaf All locations, including: Bell Camelback Central Gilbert Glendale Midtown Pavilions Youngtown

See Curaleaf's website for dispensary addresses: curaleaf.com/locations

Due to the limited edition nature of the HIGHker's Lunchbox, customers are encouraged to call the dispensary first and confirm availability. Brandy Page Jones, Wholesale Manager at Uncle Herbs, said she expects the fun and useful lunchbox to sell out quickly.

"Everyone loves the HIGHker's Lunchbox," she said. "We had a lot of fun putting it together and people seem to really appreciate the thoughtfulness and creativity that went into it. I hope everyone that wants one, can get one, before they're sold out."

Uncle Herbs products are loved throughout Arizona. The company is respected because they use natural and wholesome ingredients, and carefully craft their products in small batches to ensure the highest quality.

The company has won numerous awards, including: " Best Edible" from the Phoenix New Times, and at the 710 Cup.

The HIGHker's Lunchbox was designed by Jasmin Meier - an internationally known artist and illustrator based in Byron Bay, Australia. Her work has been seen around the globe and includes commissions from some of the most popular brands in the world.

Learn more by calling Brandy Page Jones at 602.619.8606 or emailing: bjones@uncleherbsaz.com

CONNECT:

Instagram: uncleherbsmedibles

Media: Innovation Agency Inov8.us hello@inov8.us

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uncle-herbs-limited-edition-highkers-lunchbox-now-available-at-select-dispensaries-301137675.html

SOURCE Uncle Herbs