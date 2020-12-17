Unanet Named To The Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 List

DULLES, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) today named Unanet to the organization's annual Tech 100 List, which recognizes groundbreaking companies, leaders and innovators in the greater Washington region's technology community. This is the third year Unanet has made the list.

The honor follows the company's recent recognition as a "High Performer" in dozens of categories for its ERP solutions for government contractors (GovCons) and architecture and engineering (A/E) firms in G2's Winter 2021 Reports. Unanet took several top spots including best customer support, easiest to use, and best usability. Unanet was also named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year this year, and Inc. placed Unanet in the top 10% of fastest-growing private companies in the D.C. metro region.

"Our momentum is building and we're rapidly becoming one of the industry's dominant ERP providers," said Craig Halliday, Unanet CEO. "Our success is attributable to listening to our customers and innovating what they ask for, on their terms. Our award-winning customer service teams round out our laser focus on delivering for our GovCon and A/E users. Being recognized by the NVTC and others demonstrates our strategies for success are working, and we're grateful for the recognition."

While this year has presented numerous challenges to every organization and individual, it is encouraging to see so many of the area's tech companies and executives remain resilient and committed to the health and wellbeing of their employees, the success of their companies, and industry advancement. Congratulations to Unanet for being named a 2020 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and for the positive impact the firm has made in our region ," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO.

The company's industry-leading ERP software helps more than 3,100+ project-driven organizations turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. Customers include Fortune 500, non-profits, tech, consulting, professional staffing, and biotech companies.

About UnanetUnanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 3,100 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. For more information, visit www.unanet.com. Follow Unanet at @UnanetTech on Twitter and Unanet-Technologies on LinkedIn.

