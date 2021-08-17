Unanet Moves Up Rankings In Latest Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Businesses

DULLES, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions, was named to the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year, the prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Unanet continued its climb up the rankings and this year is #3374. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Unanet's growth is a combination of strategic acquisitions and significantly increased market share owing to our focus on a best-in-class alternative to the status quo in the industry," said Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet. "Our talented staff are focused every day on delivering for our government contractor, architecture, engineering, construction and professional services customers with innovation, ingenuity and, most importantly, service. The Inc. 5000 rankings demonstrate this commitment is working."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About UnanetUnanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,200 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

