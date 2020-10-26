Unanet Connect Delivers First And Only Seamless ERP Software Integration Platform

DULLES, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the flexible project-based ERP software purpose-built for the government contracting (GovCon) and architecture and engineering (A/E) industries, today released Unanet Connect, the industry's first and only open integration marketplace and platform that goes beyond APIs to seamlessly integrate hundreds of prebuilt connectors with customers' ERP. This unique platform gives Unanet customers a single solution for data orchestration, workflow automation and improved team collaboration.

With Unanet Connect, customers gain access to an open marketplace with more than 100 pre-built application connectors that can be implemented at scale with an accelerated time to value. The result is a highly automated enterprise with increased efficiencies across systems, processes and teams from sales to projects, expenses to payments, hiring to payroll and operations.

"Our commitment to customers is giving them elegant, integrated technology so they can run their entire businesses, not just their ERP, and with Unanet Connect, we're delivering on that promise," said Assad Jarrahian, chief product officer, Unanet. "As companies continue their digital transformations, Unanet Connect is the only tool that will allow them to scale their entire enterprise environment in a way that meets all of their unique needs, improving their business processes easily and simply,"

More than 100 pre-built application connectors are available with Unanet Connect, including Paylocity, ADP, Oracle, BambooHR, MS Teams, Box, DocuSign, HubSpot and more. Business functions including payroll, HR, marketing, sales and finance, and many more can all integrate with Unanet. Customers gain efficiency and productivity, taking measurable steps toward their digital transformation goals with one centralized hub of information, insights and automation. Unanet is also rapidly growing the list of Certified Technology Partners on Unanet Connect.

Earlier this year, Unanet announced a variety of new product enhancements to its ERP for GovCon and A/E customers, including new streamlined invoicing with online payment facilitation, analytics, and subcontractor management features. These features, along with the release of Unanet Connect, help customers innovate and scale infinitely with their goals for digital transformation.

"The status quo of ERP and other business solutions just aren't delivering on customer needs," continued Jarrahian. "With this unique integration tool, we're disrupting the entrenched marketplace and finally giving customers what they want and deserve.

About UnanetUnanet is a leading provider of ERP solutions purpose-built for Government Contractors, A/E, and Professional Services. More than 2,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and nurture business growth. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unanet-connect-delivers-first-and-only-seamless-erp-software-integration-platform-301159577.html

SOURCE Unanet