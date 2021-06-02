UnaliWear Forms Strategic Partnership With FirstLight Homecare Of Idaho To Co-Market The Revolutionary Kanega Watch

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnaliWear and FirstLight Homecare of Idaho announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership to co-market the Kanega Watch medical alert system to FirstLight's clients.

The Kanega Watch is a first of its kind medical alert device— a discreet watch with built-in fall detection that never needs to be removed to charge and can connect/communicate with monitoring agents via voice or button activation. Designed specifically to be worn at all times—in bed, in the shower, at home and on the go—92% of Kanega Watch wearers wear their watch 24/7, compared to less than 50% for traditional medical alert pendants, providing critical enhanced protection day and night.

"We are thrilled to be working with UnaliWear to bring the Kanega Watch to our clients," said Matt Zastrow, owner of FirstLight. "We have a difficult time convincing many of our clients to get and wear a medical alert device, because these devices can be both clunky and stigmatizing; but the Kanega Watch elegantly solves both those issues while also providing watch, date and medication reminder functionality. We can't wait to see our clients benefiting from this unique device," he added.

"As a disruptive company in the traditional medical alert industry, we really appreciate FirstLight Homecare's confidence in and commitment to our company and our offering," said Jean Anne Booth, Founder and CEO of UnaliWear. "We are growing quickly as more people seeking non-stigmatizing protection find us. FirstLight's endorsement of and willingness to recommend the Kanega Watch to its clients will help spread the word even faster, bringing peace of mind to the wider population in need of our offering," she added.

Current or interested FirstLight Homecare clients, please call 208-758-8090 to request your Kanega Watch brochure.

About UnaliWear:Based in Austin, UnaliWear has created the first disruptive and consumer-forward offering in the highly commoditized personal emergency response industry. The Kanega Watch is the only wrist-based fall detection medical alert device on the market, is designed never to be taken off and connects via WiFi and the Verizon network nationwide to an emergency response operator in seconds by pressing orspeaking for help. Learn more at UnaliWear.com and follow us on social media.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unaliwear-forms-strategic-partnership-with-firstlight-homecare-of-idaho-to-co-market-the-revolutionary-kanega-watch-301304267.html

SOURCE UnaliWear