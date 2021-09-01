UN Special Envoy Michael R. Bloomberg Launches Corporate And Philanthropic Effort To Support Successful Climate Progress At COP26

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Michael R. Bloomberg, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions and founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, announced commitments and initiatives aimed at delivering on UN Secretary-General António Guterres' call for ambitious action ahead of this year's UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). Designed to catalyze additional climate actions from public, private, and civil society actors around the world, Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies will unveil dozens of climate and environment focused investments, partnerships, capacity-building, and educational efforts over the next eight weeks in the lead up to November.

In addition to these new initiatives, Bloomberg Philanthropies is committing $10.5 million to strengthen climate capacity across the UN and promote climate ambition and solutions ahead of COP26.

Bloomberg L.P., the global business and financial information and news leader, will also support the UK Presidency by becoming an official partner of COP26, and provide decision-makers with access to unparalleled data, insights, and expert analysis drawn from across Bloomberg's global network.

"The latest science has made clear that we need to accelerate our efforts in the global fight against climate change, and this year's climate conference in Glasgow is a vital opportunity to do just that. We must do more, together, to curb emissions - and at Bloomberg, we're glad to partner with COP26 and support the UN's critical work on this issue," said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions. "Across both Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, we're working to advance the transition to clean energy, rallying local climate action, and mobilizing businesses and financial institutions. In each area, we're drawing on data and strong partnerships to build a healthier and more sustainable future."

"I am delighted to welcome Bloomberg L.P. to the COP26 family as a Partner for the UN climate conference taking place in Glasgow," said COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma. "Tackling climate change is one of the greatest and most urgent challenges we face, and Bloomberg continues to show climate leadership. I look forward to working with them to deliver a successful and inclusive summit."

Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies will host a series of sponsored events, installations, and engagement programs in Glasgow and London. These platforms aim to accelerate the clean energy transition, inspire local climate action, and put greater emphasis on mobilizing climate finance.

Mike Bloomberg will also be the convener of business leaders to discuss the challenges faced by the private sector, as well as data, research, and solutions needed to collectively achieve net-zero targets. These sessions will be centered around climate risk, transition planning, capital mobilization and low carbon portfolio alignment.

"Success at COP26 is absolutely critical for the world to get back on track with respect to the 1.5C climate goal under the Paris Agreement," said Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change."Global leaders will face a significant agenda in Glasgow, but billions look to them to make the bold and courageous decisions necessary to finally implement the Paris Agreement, significantly boost climate ambition and ultimately get humanity off its current path of destruction. This support is both welcome and crucial for building capacity towards and ensuring success at COP26."

"Working alongside Mr. Bloomberg on the Race to Zero and Race to Resilience campaigns, I have seen firsthand the dedication and results-driven approach that makes him a leader in the global climate fight," said Nigel Topping, UK High Level Climate Champion for COP26."This new series of commitments comes at an important juncture in the leadup to COP26, and each of its extensive components will help to accelerate our work to create a more resilient and equitable future."

"Mr. Bloomberg's leadership has been critical in mobilizing leaders at all levels of society toward net-zero, and he continues to increase ambition within his own organizations," said Gonzalo Muñoz, Chilean High Level Climate Champion for COP26."I applaud Mr. Bloomberg for raising the bar for climate action with these new collaborative initiatives and unparalleled access to data and analysis around the COP26 negotiations."

Inspiring Local ActionSix years after co-hosting the Climate Summit for Local Leaders at the COP21 Paris summit, where the Paris Agreement was adopted, Mike Bloomberg will bring together influential change makers and leaders from across government, business, technology, media, and the arts at the historic Glasgow City Chambers with the goal of promoting collaboration, creative solutions, and changes to overcome barriers to ambitious climate action.

As Global Ambassador for the UN Race to Zero and Race to Resilience campaigns, Mike Bloomberg will support the efforts of more than 700 cities, 30 regions, 3,000 businesses, and hundreds of investors who have joined the Races to mobilize unprecedented climate action and ensure their efforts are reflected in the historic COP26 negotiations.

Additionally, Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies will collaborate with the Cities of London and Glasgow on sustainable city-wide engagements that will inspire local climate activism and create a lasting legacy for COP26 in the United Kingdom.

Bloomberg Editorial & Research and Bloomberg Media Bloomberg Green , the editorial brand focused on climate change and the energy transition, will lift its paywall and provide free content for the duration of COP26, as well as host live events throughout the week of November 8. The October issue of Green's print magazine will feature a dedicated special section on COP26.

BloombergNEF's proprietary research and analysis covering trends in the energy transition will build on recent reports published to inform policy priorities ahead of international climate negotiations, including the Climate Policy Factbook and Energy Transition Factbook recently published in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Bloomberg Intelligence will deliver research and data analyzing how industries and companies are responding to climate change, including the development of carbon transition forecasts and climate scenarios across eight industries as well as reports on green recovery and low carbon portfolios.

Bloomberg Philanthropies Mike Bloomberg has long been globally recognized for his work to accelerate global climate action. To date, he has contributed $32.5 million toward UN climate efforts. This includes filling the federal funding gap created when the Trump Administration revoked much of its financial support, publishing annual assessments of U.S. non-federal action to reduce emissions consistent with the Paris Agreement, and funding U.S. Climate Action Pavilions at UN Climate Conferences to ensure exhibition and convening space for showcasing American climate leadership.

Ahead of COP26, Bloomberg Philanthropies is collaborating with Glasgow City Council as host of the Climate Conference to deliver a legacy for the city and its residents. Starting with an innovative Asphalt Art installation at the entrance of Anderston Station, Glasgow joins a select group of international cities supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies to transform and revitalise a public space through the power of art.

To learn more about Bloomberg L.P.'s sustainability initiatives and to read the latest 2020 Impact Report, visit www.bloomberg.com/impact. Bloomberg Philanthropies' 2020 Annual Report is available at https://annualreport.bloomberg.org/.

About Bloomberg on ClimateLed by Michael R. Bloomberg, a global climate champion and Special Envoy to the UN Secretary-General, Bloomberg is tackling the climate crisis from every angle.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is at the forefront of U.S. and global efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment across a key array of issues. Bringing together mayors and other government and business leaders, grassroots partners, and environmental advocates, Bloomberg Philanthropies implements bold programs that tackle the climate crisis and help build a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable economy. Its efforts are accelerating the transition from coal to clean energy, improving air quality and public health, advancing city climate action, protecting and preserving ocean ecosystems, and helping unlock billions of dollars in sustainable finance.

Bloomberg L.P. provides the global financial community with data-driven insights, news, and analysis to help them integrate an ESG lens across the investment process. As a company, Bloomberg L.P. is also leading by example, including committing to net-zero carbon emissions by 2025 and taking action in the communities where its employees live and work. And through Bloomberg's stewardship of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and the Climate Finance Leadership Initiative, Bloomberg is using the power of the capital markets to address climate change and support the transition to a net-zero economy.

About Bloomberg PhilanthropiesBloomberg Philanthropies invests in 810 cities and 170 countries around the world to ensure better, longer lives for the greatest number of people. The organization focuses on five key areas for creating lasting change: the Arts, Education, Environment, Government Innovation, and Public Health. Bloomberg Philanthropies encompasses all of Michael R. Bloomberg's giving, including his foundation, corporate, and personal philanthropy as well as Bloomberg Associates, a pro bono consultancy that works in cities around the world. In 2020, Bloomberg Philanthropies distributed $1.6 billion. For more information, please visit bloomberg.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

About BloombergBloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

