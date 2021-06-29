UN Food Systems Summit Releases Potential Solutions For Local, Regional And Global Action

Net-zero emissions from food and land use, reimagining school meals and advancing healthy diets will be on the agenda at the Pre-Summit next month

ROME, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Food Systems Summit has revealed the 15 action areas with more than 50 solution clusters that will inspire discussions at the Pre-Summit in Rome from July 26-28.

Each action area, developed by more than 500 members of the Summit's five Action Tracks, represents a cluster of game-changing propositions that aim to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by transforming food systems.

The solutions, published on the online Summit Community, are to support Member States as they work through national pathways for food systems transformation. They will also help catalyse new coalitions and commitments from governments and partners to support these pathways, many of which will be announced at the UN Food Systems Summit in September in New York.

The solutions were refined from more than 2,000 ideas proposed during 18 months of dialogues, surveys and open fora with Indigenous Peoples, youth, producers, researchers, NGOs and governments.

Among the game-changing solutions are initiatives to reimagine school meals programmes and proposals to include the cost of a healthy diet when calculating poverty lines.

Other solutions include the development of deforestation-free supply chains, and subsidies redirected towards sustainable production and consumption.

Initial ideas for new partnerships include an Indigenous Peoples Food Systems Trust, a Coalition for African Youth in Agriculture, and a Food and Land Net Zero Country Alliance, for countries to commit to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from food and land use by 2050.

Notes to editors

Journalists can register for news updates from the Summit here and apply for Pre-Summit accreditation here.

For more information: FSScommunications@un.org

About the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit

The UN Food Systems Summit was announced by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on World Food Day last October as a part of the Decade of Action for delivery on the SDGs by 2030. The aim of the Summit is to deliver progress on all 17 of the SDGs through a food systems approach, leveraging the interconnectedness of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climate change, poverty and inequality. More information about the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit and list of Advisory Committee and Scientific Group members can be found online: https://www.un.org/foodsystemssummit

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/un-food-systems-summit-releases-potential-solutions-for-local-regional-and-global-action-301322208.html

SOURCE UNFSS