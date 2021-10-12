Umpqua Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Umpqua Holdings Corporation Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - UMPQ

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) - Get Umpqua Holdings Corporation Report to Columbia Banking System, Inc. is fair to Umpqua shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of Columbia stock for each Umpqua share they own. Upon completion of the transaction, Umpqua shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Umpqua shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Umpqua and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Umpqua shareholders; (2) determine whether Columbia is underpaying for Umpqua; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Umpqua shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Umpqua shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

