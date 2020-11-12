UMD Alumna And Olympic Gymnast Dominique Dawes To Address University Of Maryland's 2020 Winter Graduates

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland announced today that Dominique Dawes '02, three-time Olympian and Olympic Gymnastic Gold Medalist, will deliver the university's commencement address on Dec. 20, 2020. Dawes will address thousands of graduates, family and friends during the virtual ceremony.

" Dominique Dawes is a shining example of the impact Terps have across the world and in our state," said University of Maryland President Darryll J. Pines. "We are delighted to welcome her back to her alma mater to share her story and help commemorate this special occasion for our graduates."

The Maryland native and UMD alumna recently shared her enthusiasm to offer remarks to the graduates:

"I am incredibly honored to speak at the University of Maryland's commencement ceremony," said Dawes. "The perseverance of the entire Terp community through this enduring pandemic is inspiring, and I hope to encourage students and faculty as they celebrate this milestone and prepare for what is next."

Dawes, a dedicated gymnast since the age of 6, saw success early in her career. In her first appearance in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona she earned a bronze medal with Team USA. She was a member of the Gold Medal Olympic Team known as the "Magnificent Seven" in 1996. That same year, she also became the first African-American woman to win an individual event medal (bronze) for her floor routine. She went on to earn an additional bronze team medal competing in the 2000 Olympic games in Sydney. These trailblazing performances earned her a permanent place in the U.S. Olympic Committee Hall of Fame.

While advancing her career on the mat, she was enrolled at UMD pursuing a degree in communications, which she earned in 2002 after taking time off to compete. She used that degree and her life experiences to become an accomplished motivational speaker focusing on leadership, teamwork, health, fitness and wellness. Dawes also spent time covering the Olympic games as an analyst and broadcaster for Yahoo Sports and Fox Sports.

In addition to serving as President of the Women's Sports Foundation, in 2010 Dominique was named Co-Chair of the President's Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition by President Barack Obama. This role enabled her to work closely with First Lady Michelle Obama and the Let's Move! initiative.

Currently, Dawes is the owner and founder of the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academy . The gym recently opened in Montgomery County, Md. with a mission to inspire today's generation of gymnasts in a safe, supportive and empowering environment.

Dawes will be joined by President Pines and other special guests to honor Maryland's 2020 winter class. The virtual ceremony will also feature photos and video of graduating seniors celebrating this milestone. More details about the campus-wide ceremony, including important deadlines for graduates are available on commencement.umd.edu .

