UM Appoints Christine Villanueva U.S. Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced the appointment of Christine Villanueva to U.S. Chief Strategy Officer. Villanueva will be responsible for the agency's strategy product and capability roadmap, and will be the driving force in uncovering marketplace opportunities, identifying new and innovative strategic storytelling capabilities. Villanueva will also be charged with developing industry-first strategies and propositions to futureproof clients' businesses and drive short- and long-term growth. Reporting directly to UM U.S. CEO, Lynn Lewis, Villanueva will be a key member of the Executive Leadership Team.

"We are thrilled to have Christine join our team as we continue to deepen our strategy offering and deliver on our promise to help our clients futureproof their businesses," said Lewis. "A dynamic leader and future-facing strategist, Christine will leverage the power of strategy to unlock opportunities that drive strategic excellence and better business outcomes for today and tomorrow."

In her role, Villanueva will develop end-to-end consumer strategies in collaboration with the agency's analytics, research, planning and investment functions, as well as UM Studios, the agency's creative content arm, to develop communication platforms that will inspire full funnel content and innovative media plans.

"With their unrivaled access to rich data and consumer insights, as well as their ability to connect with audiences through creative storytelling that shapes culture, there has never been a more exciting time to join the UM team," said Villanueva, "I look forward to collaborating across the agency to drive smart thinking across platforms and touchpoints to deliver innovative and creative strategic offerings to new and prospective clients."

Prior to joining UM, Villanueva served as the Chief Strategy and Brand Officer at Walton Isaacson where she led the strategy team and an internal rebranding of the agency, and worked with clients including Lexus and McDonald's. She also built out the agency's Diversity & Inclusion offering. Villanueva spent time at McCann New York as an Executive Strategy and Analytics Director, leading all planning, branding and communication efforts across several iconic brands. Villanueva holds a Ph.D. in social psychology from the University of Michigan.

ABOUT UMUM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.

