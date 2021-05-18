Ultragenyx Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NOVATO, Calif., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases, today reported the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 4,677 shares of common stock of the company and 7,100 restricted stock units of the company's common stock to a newly hired non-executive officer of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company's board of directors and granted under the Ultragenyx Employment Inducement Plan, with a grant date of May 16, 2021, as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Ultragenyx in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the company as of such vesting dates. The stock options vest over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting with respect to 1/48th of the shares underlying the options on each monthly anniversary thereafter, subject to the employee being continuously employed by the company as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $110.88 per share, equal to the per share closing price of Ultragenyx's common stock on May 14, 2021.

