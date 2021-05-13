Ultra-Durable And Unstoppable: Travelpro® Introduces Platinum® Elite Hardside Collection

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past year, Americans have been eager to travel, and recent data* from Travelpro® - the inventor of The Original Rollaboard® suitcase and maker of extremely durable, lightweight luggage - shows that over one-third (36 percent) of respondents plan to take between 3-5 trips in 2021, with over half (51 percent) of travelers planning to stay between 4-7 nights. Ahead of a post-pandemic travel boom, Travelpro® has added a new line of hardside luggage to its award-winning, softside Platinum® Elite collection, giving travelers the flexibility to pick a suitcase that fits their luggage preference. As durable as it is stylish, the new hardside collection is comprised of six eye-catching silhouettes, available in five distinct colors that reflect Earth's natural palette of metallic tones. A suitcase for any journey, there are four carry-on sized bags - two of which have a patent-pending exterior fabric pocket designed to provide quick access and protection to essentials like laptops - and two checked sized suitcases for longer trips.

Each hardside spinner is constructed with an ultra-strong and easy-to-clean, 100% polycarbonate shell that flexes upon impact to prevent cracking, while an attractive textured finish mimics grains found in nature and helps reduce the visibility of scuffs or scratching. Similar to its popular and best-selling softside sister collection, each Platinum® Elite Hardside spinner features distinctive metal accents from the carry handle and zippers, to the aluminum corner armor that protects high-impact areas. For a finishing touch, leather accents give the luggage an organic and natural look - a detail not typically found on hardside luggage.

"For over 30 years, Travelpro® has perfected lightweight, softside luggage, becoming synonymous with quality and durability. When developing our latest collection, Platinum® Elite Hardside, we set out to bring this expertise to the hardside category," said Ofelia Silva, Chief Growth Officer at Travelpro®. "Whether you prefer hardside or softside luggage, every Travelpro® suitcase is crafted with top-of-the-line materials and tested rigorously, ensuring travelers can get back to vacations or business trips with confidence."

Whether jetting off to a remote beach or visiting family for the first time in a year, travelers can spend more time planning their vacation and less time packing. The new collection features unique tri-colored interiors with two zippered divider panels that keep contents separated and stored securely in place. In addition, multiple accessory pockets provide built-in organization and a water-resistant pocket stows damp items or toiletries. For those that need a little extra space, the suitcases feature a 2-inch zipper expansion.

Each of the six hardside suitcases feature Travelpro®'s exclusive PrecisionGlide™ System, which includes eight MagnaTrac® self-aligning spinner wheels propelled by a sturdy, four-stop adjustable PowerScope Lite handle with comfortable Contour Grip. Additionally, for all charging on the go needs, each of the four carry-on sized suitcases contain fast-charging USB A&C ports, a first for Travelpro®, and a dedicated external-access battery pocket (patent pending) that provides FAA-compliant storage for your power bank.

As with all Travelpro® luggage, durability and quality were not sacrificed for style with the new line. Just like our softside collections, Platinum® Elite Hardside was subjected to over 15 durability tests including a Rolling Test, Cold Drop Test and Handle Strength Test. Additionally, the collection is backed by Travelpro®'s Built For A Lifetime Limited Warranty with the Trusted Companion Promise that covers damage caused by airlines or other common carriers for the first five years of the lifetime warranty.

The Platinum® Elite Hardside collection is available in five colors including Vintage Grey, Dark Sky Blue, Shadow Black, True Navy and Metallic Sand, and can be purchased on Travelpro.com ranging in price from $350- $470 USD.

About Travelpro®For over 30 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know,' ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on suitcase for the third year in a row. Additionally, Business Insider ranked Travelpro® as a top luggage brand of 2021 and in April 2021, The Strategist named Travelpro®'s Platinum® Elite 20" Expandable Business Plus Carry-On Spinner as one of the best rolling suitcases on the market.

Please visit Travelpro® at www.travelpro.com for a full list of the latest products and retail locations. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/travelproproducts; Twitter at https://twitter.com/travelprointl; our blogs at http://travelproluggageblog.com/; and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/travelprointl/.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-durable-and-unstoppable-travelpro-introduces-platinum-elite-hardside-collection-301290311.html

SOURCE Travelpro