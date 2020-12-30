Ultra Clean To Participate At Needham Investor Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT) today announced that it will participate in the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11-12, 2021.

The presentation webcast will take place on Tuesday January 12, 2021 at 1:15 pm ET and can be accessed live at www.uct.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations shortly after the presentation.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

