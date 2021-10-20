Ultimate Paleo Protein Offers A Hypoallergenic Protein Powder Option

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Ultimate Paleo Protein knows that eating in the modern era can be tricky. As science advances, everyone becomes aware of various allergies and sensitivities that they have. This is helpful when it comes to increasing one's health. However, it can also make it particularly difficult to find food that lines up with certain dietary restrictions.

That's where Tailor Made Nutrition comes into the picture. The health food brand has operated a hypoallergenic health food store out of Twin Cities, Minnesota for over a decade. During that time, the company has learned everything there is to know about dietary restrictions and their impact on modern consumers.

That is what drove the brand to create its unique Ultimate Paleo Protein formula. The hypoallergenic protein powder — which is available via their e-commerce store — is made with clean, grass-fed, pasture-raised, non-GMO beef protein. Along with avoiding dairy, the product is also gluten-free, sugar-free, paleo- and keto-friendly. This makes it an excellent hypoallergenic dietary alternative to most traditional protein powders.

The folks at Tailor Made Nutrition are also aware of how frustrating it can be to purchase an alternative food that tastes and mixes great. That's why they've taken great pains to ensure that their powders aren't just allergy-friendly. They've also worked hard to perfect their consistency, texture, and taste, as well.

Regarding consistency, Ultimate Paleo Protein mixes beautifully. Running it through a blender for ten to fifteen seconds produces a masterfully smooth drink that is lump-free, doesn't separate easily, and is easy to digest. This makes it not just hypoallergenic, but great for those struggling with digestive issues.

As far as taste is concerned, the product froths into a thick, creamy concoction that comes across as more of a dessert than a health food. It also comes in delectable vanilla and chocolate flavors that up the ante for any protein powder, alternative or otherwise.

From its hypoallergenic nature to its superior quality, Ultimate Paleo Protein is rewriting the script when it comes to protein powders. The brand has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging manufacturers to consider non-whey protein options that are more accessible to consumers, no matter what allergies, sensitivities, digestive concerns, or other dietary inconsistencies they may be managing.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein is a beef protein powder brand that operates under its parent company Tailor Made Nutrition. The Minnesota-based health food experts have run a brick-and-mortar store for over 12 years and have recently expanded by offering their ground-breaking protein formula to a growing national audience. Learn more about Ultimate Paleo Protein at ultimatepaleoprotein.com .

