Ultimate Paleo Protein Is Ideal For The Keto Diet

The Health and Wellness Supplement is a Great Way to Load Up on Protein While Eating Keto

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The keto diet requires a steady influx of protein. However, with limited food options, many dieters resort to supplement powders as a way to get the protein that their body requires. Ultimate Paleo Protein was created as a grass-fed, pasture-raised, beef-based, hypoallergenic protein option that is ideal for those who are looking to maximize their keto-focused efforts.

The amount of protein required for the keto diet tends to vary from one source to the next. Some classify the diet as "high protein" while others focus on low carb and tend to recommend a modest protein intake.

In either case, though, a steady flow of protein is always required. With fewer food options to choose from, many keto aficionados resort to protein powders to meet their daily protein requirements. This is often done with a whey protein powder, but research has shown that a beef protein isolate alternative may actually be the way to go — especially if weight loss is the objective.

One eight-week trial revealed that those who supplemented with beef protein lost north of 2% more fat when compared to others who used whey protein. The additional fact that beef protein powder is low carb and hypoallergenic makes it a perfect option for anyone following the keto diet. 1

Along with all of these benefits, Ultimate Paleo Protein actually tastes good and was painstakingly formulated for maximum digestibility and absorption. The creators behind the label have expressed that this was a big deal, as beef protein powders tend to get a bad rap for being difficult to mix and having a less attractive taste.

It's a stereotype that the Ultimate Paleo Protein team has taken head-on — and completely debunked. Their formula blends well and comes in multiple delectable flavors, including chocolate and vanilla. From its taste and digestibility to its hypoallergenic and low-carb appeal, Ultimate Paleo Protein has set itself up as a highly attractive option for the keto community.

About Ultimate Paleo Protein: Ultimate Paleo Protein was created by Twin-cities-based Tailor Made Nutrition. The hypoallergenic health food brand has operated a brick-and-mortar store in Minnesota for well over a decade. Tailor Made Nutrition has recently launched its beef-based Ultimate Paleo Protein products onto the national marketplace.

