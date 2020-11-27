Ultimaker Appoints Jürgen Von Hollen As Chief Executive Officer

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimaker, the global leader in professional 3D printing, appointed Jürgen von Hollen as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Jos Burger, who will retire and join the Supervisory Board. This change will be effective on January 1, 2021.

Jos Burger joined Ultimaker in 2014 and transformed the company from a start-up to a global player in the 3D printing industry. According to the most recent findings from the UK market intelligence firm CONTEXT, in the first half of 2020, strong demand from work-from-home scenarios allowed for Ultimaker to ascend to the top two position in global 3D Printer hardware shipment revenues. Ultimaker leads the Professional Price Class printer segment in the first half of 2020 with a 40% market share of hardware revenues.

"I'm tremendously proud of everything we achieved at Ultimaker in a short period of time. The transformation from a start-up to a company that now shapes how companies produce and manufacture is phenomenal," said Jos Burger, outgoing CEO, Ultimaker. "The last seven years have been intense, and given my age, it's now time to retire from the CEO role. All the building blocks that will sustain future growth are there, and now it's the best moment to hand over to Jürgen. Ultimaker continues to have a unique space in my heart, and I'm thrilled with the opportunity to serve on the Supervisory Board."

Jürgen von Hollen brings extensive international experience and a wealth of leadership in fast-growth technology industries. Prior to Ultimaker, Jürgen was President and CEO at Universal Robots, where he successfully grew the company and established it as the global market leader in collaborative robotics. Jürgen has held leadership positions at Bilfinger SE, Daimler-Chrysler Services, T-Systems, and Pentair.

"I am very excited to be joining the Ultimaker team, who has developed a leading product, strong business model and has a very talented team," said Jürgen von Hollen, incoming CEO, Ultimaker. "I believe this uniquely positions Ultimaker to take full advantage of a USD 35 billion 3D printing market and outgrow this market, which itself is expected to grow at 20% per annum. Ultimaker has the ability to enable dynamic innovation, flexible manufacturing and delivers great productivity improvements. Together, we want to transform organizations and Ultimaker is in a great position to grow as the leader."

Bart Markus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, adds: "Jos is leaving a great legacy behind, and now it is the right time to take advantage of what Jos has built and accelerate the company further. We are excited to have Jürgen as our new leader, and he is perfectly suited to take Ultimaker to new heights."

