FARGO, N.D., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a leading provider of comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services, announces the appointment of Ava Drayton as Senior Vice President, Client Solutions. Drayton is a results-oriented leader with a track record of success throughout her 30-year career in sales and marketing strategy, strategic partnerships, key account management and business development for global organizations. Her experience aligns well with the elements necessary to lead Client Solutions at Ulteig, which encompasses the key functions of business development, marketing and corporate communications.

Ulteig Names Ava Drayton as Senior Vice President, Client Solutions

"Ava is an accomplished leader with the right combination of experience and expertise to develop high performing teams and innovative initiatives, all while cultivating fundamental cultural values," said Doug Jaeger, Ulteig President & CEO. "As Ulteig's strategic plan focuses on transformative growth, we will benefit greatly from Ava's knowledge of evolving markets and leveraging technology to expand our influence within the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water."

A resident of Charlotte, N.C., Drayton most recently served as Vice President Americas, Systems Sales and Key Accounts, Process Solutions for SPX Flow where she was responsible for strategic sales and global business strategy revenue growth. Drayton has held senior leadership positions at several other organizations, including General Electric Company and Dow Chemical Company.

Drayton has won multiple awards for exceptional performance and has leveraged her expertise for executive training and mentoring programs. She was selected as a Professions Fellow by the American Association of University Women.

Drayton earned her Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Howard University, her Master of Science in chemical engineering from Princeton University and an Executive Master of Technology Management from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School/Penn Engineering.

"It is an exciting time to join Ulteig as it undergoes impressive growth and transformation across North America," said Drayton. "I am looking forward to building on the strengths of the Client Solutions team and trusted client relationships to drive the business forward."

About UlteigAn employee-owned company, Ulteig delivers comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services that strengthen infrastructure vital to everyday life. Ulteig connects people and resources to develop compelling, integrated solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water. Ulteig leverages its expertise throughout North America with a wide range of public and private clients.

