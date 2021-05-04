FARGO, N.D., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a leading provider of comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services, has acquired NLS Engineering, a Hamilton, Ontario engineering firm specializing in utility-scale solar, battery storage, water and wastewater. The acquisition also includes NextDAS, the versatile monitoring system designed for wind, solar and battery storage systems.

Ulteig Acquires NLS Engineering, Expanding into Canada

Ulteig is headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with 11 additional office locations throughout the U.S., including major operations in St. Paul, Minn., and Denver.

"This acquisition enhances and strengthens Ulteig's capabilities across the U.S. border into Canada and expands our existing business lines, including system integration and SCADA," said Ulteig President and CEO Doug Jaeger. "NLS Engineering is one of the fastest-growing SCADA vendors in the solar industry and one of the most experienced integrators in the North American energy and water sectors," Jaeger said.

The two companies know each other well as partners on projects in the energy markets. Both companies share a proven track record for exceptional quality of services, work ethic, client management and company culture.

"We are pleased to be joining such a like-minded organization," said NLS Engineering President and CEO Mark Presti. "Through its recognition of the vital contributions of its employees and its continued commitment to growth, Ulteig gives our team an opportunity to amplify our expertise and provide more resources to clients in the areas where we excel," Presti said.

NLS Engineering will be integrated into Ulteig's organizational structure and will operate under the Ulteig name. NLS Engineering's Hamilton, Ontario office will still serve as the base location for its current 39 employees. Ulteig fully expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on its employee-owner shareholders through increased earnings and incremental growth.

About NLS EngineeringNLS Engineering is an established professional engineering services firm specializing in Energy and Water engineering and SCADA solutions. Their multi-discipline team of integrators are experts in electrical design, SCADA, plant & process control programming, data management systems and commissioning.

About UlteigAn employee-owned company, Ulteig delivers comprehensive engineering/design, program management, technical services and field services that strengthen infrastructure vital to everyday life. Ulteig connects people and resources to develop compelling, integrated solutions across the Lifeline Sectors® of power, renewables, transportation and water. Ulteig leverages its expertise throughout North America with a wide range of public and private clients.

