Ulta Beauty To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) - Get Report today announced that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan 7 th Annual Retail Round-Up Virtual Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:50 a.m. Central Time. The presentation will be hosted by Dave Kimbell, President, Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer, and Kecia Steelman, Chief Store Operations Officer. The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.ultabeauty.com.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report, the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty - bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer offering the complete beauty experience.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty's corporate responsibility efforts can be found at http://ir.ultabeauty.com/Corporate-Responsibility/.

