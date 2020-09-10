Ulta Beauty To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) today announced that the Company will present at the 3rd Annual Wells Fargo Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:20 a.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) - Get Report today announced that the Company will present at the 3rd Annual Wells Fargo Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:20 a.m. Central Time. The presentation will be hosted by Scott Settersten, Chief Financial Officer, and Dave Kimbell, President. The presentation will be webcast live at http://ir.ultabeauty.com.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report, the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty - bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty has grown to become the top national retailer offering the complete beauty experience.

Ulta Beauty brings possibilities to life through the power of beauty each and every day in our stores and online with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services.

Ulta Beauty is recognized for its commitment to personalized service, fun and inviting stores and our industry-leading Ultamate Rewards loyalty program. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

