Ulrich Medical USA® Announces Twenty Years Of Success For Small VBR®

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing musculoskeletal implant technologies in the United States, announced today twenty years of success with the Small VBR vertebral body replacement system. In 2019, ulrich medical had already surpassed the major milestone of having more than 100,000 vertebral body replacement devices implanted worldwide, and Small VBR has made - and continues to make - a substantial contribution to that total and to the vertebral body market.

ulrich medical USA, Inc. announced today twenty years of success with the Small VBR vertebral body replacement system.

Often imitated, the expandable Small VBR device not only established the market for vertebral body replacement systems when it launched in 2001, but it also defined the term. Two decades later, Small VBR remains a reliable workhorse and one of uUSA's leading products. With a range of centerpiece sizes and multiple lordotic options, the Small VBR system offers surgeons and patients one of the smallest implant footprints on the market.

"The Small VBR system is incredibly robust, and there's a real user-friendly elegance to its simplicity," said Dr. John DeVine, Chief of Spine Surgery for the Medical College of Georgia. "I continue to use the system regularly, and over the twenty years it's been available, Small VBR has proven it can outlast many of the other products that have tried to imitate it."

"Small VBR is an excellent representation of the century-long tradition of innovation driven by ulrich medical," said Eric Lucas, Director of Technology, ulrich medical USA. "Emblematic of the company's reliable and accessible design language and patient-focused priorities, Small VBR continues to enjoy a privileged pride-of-place in the ulrich portfolio."

For more information, please visit www.ulrichmedicalusa.com.

About ulrich medical USA, Inc.ulrich medical USA is a subsidiary of ulrich medical®, a 109-year-old innovative medical technology company based in Ulm, Germany.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulrich-medical-usa-announces-twenty-years-of-success-for-small-vbr-301348319.html

SOURCE ulrich medical USA