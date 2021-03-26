ULab Systems To Launch USmile™ Clear Aligners In Canada

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of uSmile Clear Aligners, today announced that they have received clearance from Health Canada to provide uSmile Clear Aligners and uDesign ® treatment planning software to...

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of uSmile Clear Aligners, today announced that they have received clearance from Health Canada to provide uSmile Clear Aligners and uDesign ® treatment planning software to Canadian orthodontists. The products will be available country-wide in the last half of April 2021.

"With this clearance, we will continue to grow our business and focus on the unique needs of orthodontists in Canada," said Amir Abolfathi, co-founder and CEO of uLab. "We are excited to support the Canadian orthodontic community as we help them streamline the treatment process, reduce costs and take back control of their aligner business."

Currently there have been more than 220,000 uLab aligner cases planned to date. Starting next month, the Canadian orthodontist community will also be able to take advantage of uLab's unique AI-based software, best-in-class clear aligner system, and exclusive focus on meeting the needs of orthodontists.

Key benefits include:

Efficient AI-assisted treatment planning - in as few as 10 minutes and in just one sitting, without the unnecessary back-and-forth with a remote dental tech

Greater savings - orthodontists will save an average of 40% 1

Ground-breaking pricing structure - as low as $25 CAD each and a case fee ceiling as low as $1,200 CAD 2

CAD each and a case fee ceiling as low as CAD 2 Quick delivery - in 10 days or less 3 so orthodontists can start their patients faster than ever

The ability to mix brackets and aligners in the same case

Optional aligner packaging showcasing the orthodontist's brand

"ULab has become a fundamental aspect of how I practice as an orthodontist, whether I'm using it for full aligner cases or as a tool with fixed appliances," said Tim Dumore, DDS, who is planning to outsource much of his aligner production uLab Systems now that uSmile aligners are available in Canada.

Dr. Dumore is offering an exclusive webinar for Canadian orthodontic practices on Tuesday, April 20 @ 5:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) to talk about overall workflow process and how to utilize uSmile aligners to create beautiful smiles and to differentiate your practice. He will also be sharing his unique experience with uLab Systems. To pre-register, visit https://go.ulabsystems.com/ulab-canada-preregistration or by contacting uLab's seasoned Canadian Territory Managers, Darren Rowland or Tyler Nazar (see below for contact information).

To learn more about uLab Systems, visit www.ulabsystems.com.

About uLab Systems

Located in San Mateo, CA, uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans.

Contacts

uLab Canadian Regional Sales Managers

Darren Rowland (West) Darren.Rowland@ulabsystems.com

Tyler Nazar (East) Tyler@ulabsystems.com

uLab Systems Media Contact

David ThrowerChief Commercial Officer david@ulabsystems.com

1 Data on file. Based on an average distribution of cases and competitor price for an average Orthodontist customer. 2 See full uLab Partner Program terms and conditions for details. 3 Delivery times not guaranteed. International customs may impact delivery times.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulab-systems-to-launch-usmile-clear-aligners-in-canada-301256977.html

