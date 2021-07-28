ULab Launches New Custom Packaging Service

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems ™, the creator of uSmile ™ clear aligners and uDesign ™ treatment planning software, proudly announced the launch of its new, first-of-its-kind custom packaging service for uSmile aligner...

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems ™, the creator of uSmile ™ clear aligners and uDesign ™ treatment planning software, proudly announced the launch of its new, first-of-its-kind custom packaging service for uSmile aligner customers.

uLab Systems™ proudly announced the launch of its new custom packaging service for uSmile aligner customers

uLab is making customization affordable and convenient for the orthodontic practice, removing the burden of sourcing high-quality, customized packaging themselves and the need to order and store high quantities to qualify for volume discounts. The full-color packaging will be customized with the orthodontist's logo by an expert graphic designer and is available with each order of uSmile aligners submitted to uLab. The company is taking this step to support orthodontists in building their practice and creating a consistent branding experience for their aligner patients.

David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer of uLab, states: "With uDesign, the specialist designs the patient's individualized treatment plan, so their name should be on the package that ultimately is delivered to the patient. We want the patient to look to the orthodontist as the expert or "hero" who made their smile perfect, not the aligner brand. uLab is deeply committed to developing solutions that help the orthodontist take back control, and we are proud to be the first to offer custom packaging to accompany our uSmile aligners."

The customization service will be available to all uSmile aligner customers in July. Even with the additional step of creating on-demand customized packaging per order, the company's quick delivery times of 3 to 10 business days will not be impacted. Customers who were able to try the custom packaging feature before it was released have expressed their excitement about the look and quality of the boxes, as well as the convenience of ordering the customized packaging with each uSmile order.

Dr. Kevin L. Oliveira of Coastal Orthodontics Wareham, MA shares: "We love having our logo on the aligner boxes. It helps our practice stand out from the crowd and our patients know they are getting aligners customized for them by their doctor."

uLab's unique AI-based software and best-in-class clear aligner system has innovated the next generation of smile technology. Currently there have been more than 250,000 uLab aligner cases planned to date in the U.S. The company recently expanded commercial efforts to Canada.

Register for the upcoming webinar featuring Dr. Mark McInnis and Mr. Chris Bentson to learn more about treatment planning with uDesign.

About uLab SystemsLocated in San Mateo, CA, uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans.

Contact: David ThrowerChief Commercial Officer pr@ulabsystems.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ulab-launches-new-custom-packaging-service-301343300.html

SOURCE uLab Systems