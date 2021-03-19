UL Warns Of Potentially Hazardous Communications Cable (Release 20PN-30)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the communications cable identified below may pose a fire hazard.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the communications cable identified below may pose a fire hazard. The communications cable does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada.

Name of Product:Category 5e Cable

Hazard: The communications cable does not meet the flammability requirements of the safety standard which may cause an increased risk of fire.

Remedy: UL recommends that this cable not be used and removed from service.

Identification on the Cable: The surface of the cable jacket displays the following description: E468535 (UL) c(UL) CMR CATEGORY 5E TIA/EIA-568-C2 24 AWG 4PR UTP 350 MHz VERIFIED 0996FT

Identification on the Box:

Category 5e CableConforms to:ANSI/TIA-568-C.2ISO/IEC 11801EN: 50288 cULus Marks on the Box: PLEASE VISIT UL.COM FOR PHOTOS

UL Holographic Label on the Box: PLEASE VISIT UL.COM FOR PHOTOS

COMMUNICATIONS CABLENo. ( Range from P47831845 to P47831944)

1000 FEET 0060376G7 © 2013 UL LLC

Photographs: PLEASE VISIT UL.COM FOR PHOTOS

Known to be distributed by: www.cablesdirectonline.com and may have been sold by others.

