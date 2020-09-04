NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the communications cable identified below may pose a fire hazard. The communications cable does not comply with UL's Safety Standards and is not authorized to bear the UL Mark for the United States or Canada.

Name of Product:Grandmax, Type CMR Cable

Hazard: The communications cable does not meet the flammability requirements of the safety standard which may cause an increased risk of fire.

Remedy: UL recommends that this cable not be used and removed from service.

Identification on the Cable: The surface of the cable jacket displays the following description: GRANDMAX E213738 24AWG 4PR SOLID CMR UL C(UL) UTP CAT 5E FT4 350MHZ CONFORM TO ANSI/TIA568-C.2 & ISO/IEC 11801 75c ROHS REACH COMPLIANT 0968FT 52912

Identification on the Box:

GRANDMAXCONDUCTOR: SOLIDQTY: 1000 FT

Made in China

Photographs:

PHOTOS CAN BE FOUND ON ul.com

Known to be distributed by: www.warehousecables.com and may have been sold by others.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-warns-of-potentially-hazardous-communications-cable-release-20pn-15-301124509.html

SOURCE UL