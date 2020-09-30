UL Warns Of Counterfeit UL Mark On Fire Doors And Fire Door/Window Frames (Release 20PN-24)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that the UL Mark identified below is counterfeit and might have been applied on fire doors and fire door/window frames. Fire doors and fire door/window frames bearing the counterfeit certification mark have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Safety Standards for the risk of fire, electric shock, or injury to persons and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements.

Remedy:UL recommends that these products be removed from service and be replaced with UL certified fire doors and fire door/window frames.

Identification o n the label: The label has a counterfeit UL Certification Mark and the following:

DO NOT REMOVE OR COVER THIS LABEL

LISTED FIRE DOOR / FRAME

Location: The counterfeit UL Mark labels might have been applied on fire doors and fire door/window frames installed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

