UL Ranked As A Top Provider For ESG Reporting Software In New Verdantix Report

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, has been named one of the world's top providers of environment, sustainability and corporate governance (ESG) software by Verdantix, an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in environment, health, safety, quality, operational risk and smart building technologies. In the latest issue of the Verdantix ESG and Sustainability Report, UL's 360 Sustainability Software was ranked No. 2 globally and cited for its real-time risk analytics and superior data access and visibility as well as product stewardship and operational ESG program, disclosures and reporting management.

With investor interest in ESG metrics and financially material sustainability information critical for business disclosures, risk and performance management, the report provides buyers of software for environment, ESG and sustainability management with a benchmark of the capabilities of 44 software solutions, which included UL's 360 Sustainability Software. Targeted to ESG and sustainability heads, the report helps assist them to better understand available software and services and inform their future technology adoption road maps for the year ahead and beyond.

"In recent years, we've seen a rise in far more rigorous and stringent target setting and increased mainstream investor interest in ESG metrics and financially material sustainability information, both of which have dramatically shifted the landscape for business disclosures, risk and performance management," said Carlos Correia, vice president and general manager, Asset and Sustainability Performance, UL.

"More than at any point in our history, sustainability, transparency and reporting are key to required compliance and for successful business value and management, and choosing the right solution to support that can be a daunting task. UL is honored to be recognized by Verdantix in our effort to help organizations globally streamline and simplify their ESG reporting requirements," Correia said.

Incorporating best practices from more than 20 years of environmental and sustainability reporting, UL's 360 Sustainability Software helps organizations gather, analyze and communicate sustainability and ESG data in one place. The software provides information for annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability reports.

Aligned to the key external ESG frameworks that can rapidly establish and accelerate an investment-grade sustainability reporting program within six weeks, UL's 360 Sustainability software also offers information for meeting a range of external requirements, including the Sustainability Accountability Standards Board (SASB), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), and UN Global Compact. In addition to automating reporting, 360 Sustainability delivers data for an organization to create and track new sustainability initiatives.

More information about UL's 360 Sustainability Software solutions may be found here.

About ULUL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

