UL Acquires Clear Sky Analytics

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader and one of the world's top advisors on the development, evaluation and optimization of renewable energy projects, today announced the acquisition of solar analytics company Clear Sky Analytics' proprietary software platform and related assets. Clear Sky Analytics co-founders Ajay Saproo and John Corson will also join UL.

The proprietary software platform analyzes solar asset performance and provides prescriptive insights. This acquisition expands UL's solar offerings and the overall depth of its solar and wind renewables expertise which includes advisory services across project life cycle and supply chain, from due diligence to project development, certification, testing and inspection, asset management and reporting.

"We are delighted that Clear Sky Analytics platform is now part of UL and will help create a safer, more secure and sustainable world," said Jennifer Scanlon, president and CEO, UL Inc. "With solar power as an emission-free, reliable source of energy, increasing and optimizing its supply enables communities globally to replace carbon-intensive energy sources and significantly reduce global warming emissions. The Clear Sky acquisition furthers how UL is applying human, brand and financial capital to help our customers deliver positive actions that benefit our planet, its people and the prosperity of future generations."

Founded by solar industry veterans Ajay Saproo and John Corson, Clear Sky Analytics specializes in distilling and interpreting operating PV solar plant data to improve performance by providing actionable insights. Clear Sky Analytics' proprietary software platform integrates data quality management, performance modeling and analysis algorithms to generate a comprehensive and quantitative accounting of energy produced and energy lost to specific causes.

The acquisition of the Clear Sky Analytics platform complements UL's existing comprehensive portfolio of independent technical advisory, testing, inspection, certification and software services to the solar energy industry. Designed to help stakeholders, such as developers, investors, financiers, owners, operators, utilities, grid managers and policymakers, understand the intricacies of solar energy production and its ability to produce clean, renewable energy, these services support all phases of the project life cycle including feasibility, planning, design, construction, financing, investment, operations, maintenance and management of solar energy assets.

"Enabling our customers to plan, finance, build, operate and manage solar energy projects is key to the overall transition from our fossil fuel energy present to a renewables intensive future," said Jason Fischer, president, Enterprise and Advisory at UL. "Clear Sky Analytics' cutting-edge prescriptive insight in the fast-growing solar market is the ideal complement to UL's advisory, certification and testing services. We are pleased to welcome Clear Sky Analytics to UL and are confident their deep expertise within solar will help drive continued innovation that will benefit our global customer base.''

Since Clear Sky's inception in March 2017, the company has provided development and operational insight for more than 150 solar projects that span diverse geographies and designs. This includes collaborations between Clear Sky and UL. Utilizing each organization's expertise, engagements have included UL advisory and laboratory and field inspections services combined with Clear Sky's plant performance data analysis that have resulted in optimized solar plant performance and substantial operator cost savings.

"We are thrilled to be part of the UL family to help customers globally mitigate risk and optimize returns from their solar projects" said Ajay Saproo, founder and CEO, Clear Sky Analytics. "Having previously partnered with UL on various projects, we are confident that our combined capabilities will create value for our customers and drive technological advances in navigating the complexities of managing solar plants over the project lifecycle."

The transaction closed on May 17, 2021. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About ULUL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

About Clear Sky AnalyticsClear Sky Analytics, which is privately owned, distills and interprets performance data to deliver actionable insight as a service to improve assessment and optimization of operating solar plants. Its proprietary software integrates data quality enhancement, performance modeling and analysis algorithms to generate a comprehensive and quantitative accounting of energy production and losses attributed to specific causes.

Press Contact: Amy Patti UL 847-664-8480 amy.patti@ul.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ul-acquires-clear-sky-analytics-301292985.html

SOURCE UL