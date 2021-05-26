UK Vivan Therapeutics Secures Expanded Drug Discovery & Development Platform From Mount Sinai Health System In New York

LONDON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Personal Therapeutics Ltd. (trading as Vivan Therapeutics), a UK-based company, announces an expansion of its licensed technology rights from Mount Sinai Health System. Scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Center for Personalized Cancer Therapeutics (CPCT) in New York (USA) developed a novel approach to cancer therapeutics. In April 2019, My Personal Therapeutics announced an exclusive license of the Personal Discovery Process technology from Mount Sinai for global commercialization. PDP leverages Big Data to build personalized "fruit fly avatars" that model the genetic complexity of each patient's unique tumor network. Using advanced robotics, thousands of FDA approved drugs are screened in a variety of combinations to identify drug cocktails designed to target tumors. Today, the company announces the expansion of licensed processes to include exclusive drug discovery and development rights.

The Personal Discovery Process is currently being used to help patients and their clinicians discover improved personalized therapeutic solutions, and empower biopharma partners in their drug discovery and development programs. The technology enables screening of a vast array of drug combinations in disease-relevant patient models, as well as efficacy studies, evaluation of drug combinations, competitive profiling and rapid virtual clinical studies across numerous disease-relevant in-vivo models, including custom designed models. With its proprietary screening data, Vivan Therapeutics is building a powerful AI-driven digital health tool, which can potentially predict effective treatment options rapidly and inform drug discovery.

Laura Towart, CEO and Founder of Vivan Therapeutics commented, "This expanded technology license will bolster Vivan's potential as a leader in personalized cancer therapeutics discovery and development. It is an important step for the company that will enable us to have wide reaching impact on oncology and rare genetic disease therapeutics."

Erik Lium, Chief Commercial Innovation Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System said, "We look forward to Vivan advancing development of this technology into therapeutics that has the potential to address cancer with an innovative, personalized and effective approach."

About Vivan Therapeutics Ltd.

Vivan Therapeutics offers personalised cancer therapeutics utilising technology developed at and in partnership with Mount Sinai Medical Center. We identify personalised cancer treatments for patients based on their tumour genetics. For each patient, we build a genetically matched fruit fly model of the tumour, which is used for large-scale drug screening to find novel and effective drug combinations. This platform can treat even difficult cancers with combinations of approved drugs. Nearly all combinations incorporate non-cancer drugs, making them less toxic and more affordable. Using our proprietary screening data, we are building a powerful AI-driven digital health tool, which can predict effective treatment options rapidly. Our in-vivo, high throughput drug screening platform is also used to power biopharma discovery and development.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

