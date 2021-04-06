UK Men's Suit Retailer, Moss Bros, Uses Retalon AI To Better Navigate Turbulent Global Pandemic

Moss uses Retalon's advanced analytics to get clearer visibility into future demand and make better decisions in merchandising and inventory management.

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - During the global pandemic, the retail industry experienced dynamic shifts in demand, store closures, restrictions, partial openings, and an accelerated digital transformation.

Moss Bros, a UK-based men's suit and formal wear retail founded in 1851, leveraged Retalon's advanced analytics to clean their data, improve forecast accuracy, and make better decisions in merchandising and inventory management.

Retalon was able to run simulations to help optimize inventory clean their data to provide improved visibility of future demand down to the store/product level across the business. Having cleaner data and more accurate recommendations meant Moss Bros was able to better react to changes on the ground and maintain the brand's high customer service level.

"The global pandemic brought a lot of uncertainly and has challenged the retail industry during the past year." Said Brian Brick, president, and CEO at Moss Bros, "Retalon's team and their advanced analytics technology has helped Moss navigate through the turbulence and make better business decisions in these unprecedented times."

"We're proud to be Moss' partner for over 10 years now. Since we were already working with their data, the system was able to adjust to the dynamic environment quickly." Said Mark Krupnik, CEO at Retalon "It's always a pleasure to work with the Moss Bros team, and we are happy that we were in the position to help."

About Moss Bros:Moss Bros Group PLC is a public limited company set up in 1851 by Moses Moss in Covent Garden, London, UK. One of the UK's top menswear shops, specialising in dress wear for formal occasions, Moss Bros has over 150 shops throughout the United Kingdom. For more information, visit: https://www.moss.co.uk/

About RetalonRetalon is an award-winning provider of advanced retail predictive analytics and AI solutions for planning, inventory management, merchandising, pricing, and promotions. From inception Retalon solutions were built on one unified analytics platform offering higher accuracy and the ability to optimize unique and complex retail supply chain processes.

