DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ICT Market Report 2020/21 UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ICT Market Report 2020/21 UK" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the reader with a thorough understanding of the development and trends of the ICT market in the UK.

Detailed market data & forecasts for the ICT market in the UK (2017-2021)

Best-/worst-case scenarios (2019-2022)

Market data for 11 Tech Trends like Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence in the UK (2018-2023)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59k3at

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uk-ict-market-data-and-forecasts-2020-2023-301175812.html

SOURCE Research and Markets