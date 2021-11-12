UK Homecare And Supported Living Market Report 2021: £10 Billion Market Potential

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Homecare and Supported Living UK Market Report (4th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fourth edition of the Homecare and Supported Living UK Market Report is indispensable reading for anyone involved in this fragmented and complex market. This includes advisors, investors, commissioners and policymakers as well as service providers. Read together with Adult Specialist Care and Care Homes for Older People UK Market Reports, Homecare and Supported Livingcompletes a series that illustrates the state of non-residential and residential care for adults over the age of 18 and gives a comprehensive market picture not found anywhere else.

Written during the summer of 2021, the report includes fully updated data and market insights regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sector. It also provides an initial analysis of the likely impact on the homecare and supported living sector of the government's announcement on 7 September 2021 about new funding for the NHS and social care.

The report shows the value of the UK market for homecare and supported living to be £10.3 billion (2019/20) and estimates that around 1 million people are in receipt of care. Through the Covid-19 pandemic, the sector showed itself to be resilient in the face of the challenges its faced and the financial impact on most homecare providers was limited. This was down to the remarkable efforts of the people working in the sector, as much as the support of government grants.

The report also includes the findings of new research which looks at how profitability is driven by location and the scale of the provider. It considers the increasing digitisation of homecare and supported living as 'tech enabled' providers join the list of market leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET1.1 Market definition1.2 Further context on market definitions1.2.1 Adult social care services1.2.2 Non-residential adult social care services1.2.3 Complex care1.2.4 Clinical homecare1.2.5 NHS Community Health Services1.2.6 Informal care1.3 Market size1.4 Segmentation1.5 Market growth - historical1.6 Funding1.7 Supply and demand1.8 Drivers of demand - future growth prospects1.8.4 Telecare (and telehealth) drivers of demand1.9 Homecare and supported living in Scotland and Wales1.10 Business models - homecare and supported living1.11 Key operational statistics1.12 Performance measures1.12.1 EBITDA as a percentage of revenue1.12.2 CQC ratings in England1.12.3 Service user satisfaction in England

2. GOVERNMENT POLICY AND REGULATION2.1 History: emergence of the independent sector as the dominant supplier of adult social care services from the late 1970s2.1.1 Emergence of a large scale, publicly financed homecare sector from 19932.1.2 Benign financial environment 2003-20092.1.3 Austerity 2011/122.1.4 Why did outsourcing of social care become mainstream so rapidly?2.2 Policy context - much cross-party consensus, other than on funding2.3 Main areas of government policy that impact on the operating environment for homecare and supported living2.4 Public funding of social services2.5 Regulation of social services2.5.1 Underpinning legislation in England - Health and Social Care Act 20082.5.2 Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland2.5.3 Scope of regulation - services covered and not covered in England2.5.4 Scope of regulation in Wales and Scotland2.5.5 Registrable entities2.5.6 History of last two decades - deregulation accompanied by tougher enforcement2.5.7 Scotland's rating system2.6 Regulation of payroll costs2.6.1 National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage2.6.2 Pension legislation2.7 Integration of health and social care2.7.1 Integrated Care Systems and Accountable Care Organisations2.7.2 The Better Care Fund2.7.3 Scotland's health and social care integration policy2.7.4 Bed blocking - inadequate integration at the health and social care interface2.8 Other government policies relating to adult social care2.8.1 Personalisation & self-directed care: Direct Payments and personal budgets2.8.2 Intermediate Care2.8.3 Charges for publicly funded non-residential care services2.8.4 National eligibility criteria2.8.5 Other aspects of The Care Act 20142.8.6 National Service Framework for older people and the single assessment process2.8.7 Consumer information to support choice2.8.8 Long-term care costs - a fair balance between the state and property owners

3. PAYORS3.1 Payor profile overview3.2 Financial environment by payor type3.2.1 Public funding - austerity not yet over for social care in 2021/223.2.2 The NHS and social care funding announcement in September 20213.2.3 Impact of a decade of austerity on public funding of social care3.2.4 Expansion of supported housing - an exception to austerity3.2.5 Private funding3.3 Market dynamics by payor type - balance of market power

4. MARKET STRUCTURE4.1 Market structure - homecare and supported living4.1.1 Provider sector and service type4.1.2 Spectrum of providers4.1.3 Absence of diversification among major homecare groups4.1.4 Market concentration and market leaders by revenue4.1.5 Limited consolidation4.1.6 Scale of individual services4.1.7 Exits and entries4.1.8 Business failures and recapitalisations4.1.9 Sources of capital 4.1.10 Segmentation by provider sector 4.1.11 Economies of scale and scope 4.1.12 Value of brands 4.1.13 Diversification4.2 Market structure - clinical homecare

5. INVESTORS5.1 Major transactions in the homecare and supported living space5.2 Current investors in homecare and supported living and their portfolios5.3 Past investors

6. MARKET POTENTIAL6.1 Artificial intelligence6.2 Tech-enabled homecare providers6.3 Integration of health and social care6.4 Alternative models emerging from the social work and nursing professions

