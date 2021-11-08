UiPath Named A Winner Of The CRN 2021 Tech Innovator Awards

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has been named a winner of the CRN 2021 Tech Innovator Awards by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company.

UiPath (PATH) - Get UIPATH INC Report, a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that it has been named a winner of the CRN 2021 Tech Innovator Awards by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company. The UiPath Platform 2021.4 won in the Automation category for empowering solution providers and their customers to accelerate human achievement through enterprise automation.

The CRN Tech Innovator Awards is an annual program that honors the most groundbreaking products and services in the IT channel across 47 technology categories. These offerings are crafted by vendors that have shown an unwavering commitment to technical ingenuity that empowers solution providers and their customers through state-of-the-art advances. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "I'd like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The UiPath Platform 2021.4, which was introduced in May 2021, enables organizations across industries to experience greater business value from automation by supporting large-scale and sophisticated programs, while also making it easier to control and accelerate ROI. Notably, the platform release expands UiPath's Automation Cloud™ capabilities to offer customers more options to migrate, build, manage, and measure automation in the cloud—making it quicker and more seamless to achieve a fully automated enterprise. The enhanced platform also makes it easy for any employee, from everyday business users to professional developers, to leverage automation. As a result, businesses can scale their automation deployments faster to unlock the true power of the technology.

"Our mission is to accelerate human achievement, and our platform is designed to support that mission by making it easy for every person to use and benefit from automation," said Eddie O'Brien, SVP, Operations and Partners, UiPath. "Our partners are critical to scale enterprise automation. We're honored to be recognized by CRN for our innovative platform and hard work delivering business value for our partners and their customers."

More than 4,700 partners have joined the UiPath partner program, a global ecosystem of organizations that are transforming the way humans work by leveraging UiPath's platform to provide services and solutions for their customers. Ashling Partners, one of the largest Intelligent Automation service providers in North America, is a UiPath partner that has delivered value to its customers with the UiPath Platform 2021.4.

"We started Ashling Partners with the vision that work can and should change and that automation was going to be a major driving force of that change," said Marshall Sied, co-founder, Ashling Partners. "The market opportunity for automation is too large to ignore. Within that opportunity, we recognized that UiPath's platform was best-in-class in RPA years ago. It now has become the most extensible automation platform in the market. Our partnership is based on mutual accountability that drives value for our clients and in turn our mutual successes."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

© 2021 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

