UiPath Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

UiPath, Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 23,890,777 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $56.00 per share. UiPath is offering 9,416,384 shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 14,474,393 shares of Class A common stock. In addition, UiPath has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,583,616 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. UiPath will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PATH" on April 21, 2021, and the offering is expected to close on April 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as active bookrunners for the offering. SMBC Nikko, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, TD Securities, Truist Securities, Cowen, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Nomura, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as passive bookrunners for the offering. Canaccord Genuity, D.A. Davidson & Co., Oppenheimer & Co., and Needham & Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

