Uhnder And Yunshan Deliver Digital Radar To Accelerate Smart Port Automation

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Uhnder, Inc., the leader in digital imaging radar technologies for automotive and logistics mobility applications, and Yunshan Technologies Ltd., a leading systems integrator of industrial and vehicle millimeter wave radar products and autonomous driving systems, have delivered a digital perception radar sensor solution for use in autonomous trucks operating in shipping ports. China Merchants Port (CMPort) is a recognized early technology adopter and is deploying digital perception radar in a fleet of autonomous trucks operating at its Mawan Smart Port in Shenzhen. The Mawan Smart Port is CMPort's leading project site for the deployment of the latest intelligent port technologies.

"Smart port development is of key importance for CMPort," said Wang Pei, CEO of China Merchants International Technology Limited, a subsidiary of CMPort specializing in port, terminal, and logistics technology solutions that leads the Mawan Smart Port project. "We are deploying the newest digital radar sensing technologies in our fleet of autonomous trucks to enable efficient and safe operation, even in extremely challenging conditions due to rain, fog, or dust."

The Uhnder digital perception radar solution provides high-precision data to ensure an autonomous truck arrives in the correct position, to within five centimeters, for automated container movement between the ship and storage or departure areas. Uhnder's digital perception radar technology enables a large number of co-located radars operating within the industrial port to co-exist reliably. This is a challenge that analog radar solutions have not been able to meet. Uhnder's digital radar reduces cost of operations and increases safety, both of which are essential for ports to process an increasing number of containers efficiently.

Christopher Pan, CEO and founder of Yunshan, said, "We designed a perception strategy based on radar output and real-time moving target identification and classification for various bad weather and low-light conditions. For the first time, we truly achieved all-weather, all-condition operation of the vehicles, greatly improving efficiencies in the port environment."

The Uhnder digital perception radar solution generates a rich 4D point cloud with the ability to detect and track thousands of objects. The Uhnder digital radar high contrast resolution capability enables perception solutions to clearly identify closely spaced objects common in the port setting, for example, a worker next to a container. The sensor solution uses a digital code modulation that results in best-in-class interference immunity performance.

"Uhnder is focused on the logistics mobility market, and shipping port automation is one of the early adoption use cases of digital radar technology," said David Loadman, VP Business Development, Uhnder. "The exceptional results we expect to see from the partnership with Yunshan will demonstrate how Uhnder digital radar technology can accelerate smart port automation."

Uhnder is the leader in digital imaging radar technologies for automotive and next-generation mobility applications. Based on Digital Code Modulation (DCM), Uhnder's fully software-defined radar-on-chip (RoC) and sensor modules enable highest-resolution digital perception for ADAS, AV, and logistics automation systems. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Uhnder is the only supplier of digital imaging radar chips and systems.

