UGI Declares Increased Common Dividend Marking The 137th Year Of Common Dividends And The 34th Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases

The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (UGI) - Get Report has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.345 per share of the company's common stock, representing a 4.5% increase. The dividend is payable July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.

"We are pleased to mark the 34 th consecutive year of increasing UGI's dividend," said John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI. "UGI has a strong legacy of growing earnings and cash flow throughout different economic cycles and conditions, and consistently creating value for its shareholders. This consistency demonstrates the resiliency of our businesses and the confidence we have in our future outlook. Over the past five years, UGI's dividend has a compound annual growth rate of 7.8%, well above our 4% commitment to shareholders."

UGI has paid common dividends for 137 consecutive years and raised its dividend in each of the last 34 years.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in twelve states and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

