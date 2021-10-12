UGI Corporation To Hold 4QFY21 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast On Friday, November 19

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) will announce the results of its fourth fiscal quarter earnings after the market closes on November 18.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) will announce the results of its fourth fiscal quarter earnings after the market closes on November 18. The company will hold a live internet audio webcast of its conference call to discuss results and other current activities at 9:00 AM ET on Friday, November 19.

Interested parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com/investors/financial-reports/events-and-presentations or by visiting the company website https://www.ugicorp.com and clicking on "Investors" and then "Events and Presentations."

A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 PM ET on November 19 through 11:59 PM ET November 26. The replay may be accessed toll free at 855-859-2056 and internationally at +1 404-537-3406, conference ID 8651785.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, natural gas utilities in West Virginia, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and California, and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012005960/en/