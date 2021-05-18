UGI Corporation Announces Executive Appointments For Its Global LPG Line Of Business

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced the appointment of three executives to leadership roles in its Global LPG line of business, effective June 1.

UGI Corporation (UGI) - Get Report announced the appointment of three executives to leadership roles in its Global LPG line of business, effective June 1.

Hugh Gallagher, currently President & CEO of AmeriGas Propane, was named Chief Strategy Officer - Global LPG.

Paul Ladner, currently Chief Operating Officer of UGI International, was named President of AmeriGas Propane.

Laurence Broseta, currently Vice President of UGI International's Region West and President of Antargaz, was named President of UGI International.

Mr. Gallagher, who joined UGI in 1990, served as Vice President, Finance & CFO of AmeriGas Propane (2013 to 2018) and most recently as President and CEO of AmeriGas Propane (since 2018). Previously he served as Treasurer of both UGI and AmeriGas, as Director - Treasury Services and Investor Relations of UGI, and Director of Corporate Development at AmeriGas and in various finance and operating roles of increasing responsibility.

Mr. Ladner returns to AmeriGas Propane as President after serving for the past 10 years in various leadership roles at UGI International, including as Chief Operating Officer (since 2018), based in Paris, France. He previously served as head of UGI International's Central and East Regions, based in Warsaw, Poland, as well as in various sales and marketing positions for UGI's subsidiary, Flaga GmbH. Prior to UGI International, Ladner held several management roles of increasing responsibility at AmeriGas Propane.

Ms. Broseta joined UGI in 2019 as Vice President of UGI International's Region West and President of Antargaz, based in Paris, France. She has more than 15 years of operational, technology, strategy, and leadership experience in the transportation sector in Europe, including as International CEO at Transdev, a company that specializes in integrated transportation services, and various leadership roles at RATP, a French transportation company. Prior to joining UGI, she led teams in continental Europe, the UK, and in South Africa.

"I am pleased that UGI has such highly-qualified and effective leaders as Hugh, Paul and Laurence to take on these critical roles and help drive the company's continued focus on our customers, operational excellence, innovation and growth," said Roger, Perreault, who will become UGI's President and CEO on June 26. Mr. Perreault is currently and will continue to serve as UGI's Executive Vice President, Global LPG (since 2018) and has served as President of UGI International since 2015. "They have proven track records and have positioned UGI for continued success in a complex and competitive landscape."

About UGI Global LPG

AmeriGas is the largest retail propane marketer in the United States, with more than 1 billion gallons sold annually to 1.5 million customers in all 50 states from approximately 1,800 locations.

UGI International is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in 17 countries in western and central Europe, operating under seven distinct brands, with approximately 2,500 employees. It also operates an energy marketing business for natural gas and electricity in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the UK. UGI International's businesses are among market leaders in their respective countries with more than 1 billion gallons of LPG delivered throughout Europe annually.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is an international energy distribution and services company that provides superior service in delivering a range of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in twelve states and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005920/en/