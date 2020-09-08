UGI Appoints Judy Zagorski Chief Human Resources Officer

UGI Corporation (UGI) - Get Report announced today that Judy Zagorski has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer ("CHRO"). In Judy's most recent role, she served as Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources & CHRO at Church & Dwight, a major manufacturer of household products headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey. Prior to joining Church & Dwight, Judy held the positions of Senior Vice President - Human Resources and Vice President - Human Resources, Development and Strategy at BASF.

"We are excited to welcome Judy to the UGI family. She brings more than 25 years of experience in Human Resources with companies having global operations across several industries complementary to UGI's diversified operations," said John Walsh, UGI's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Judy has a wealth of expertise in critical areas such as HR transformation, change management, talent management, communications, and achievement in diversity and inclusion initiatives. Her skillset aligns very well with key initiatives at our business and we look forward to her contributions."

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing in twelve states, the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

