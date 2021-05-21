UGI Announces Virtual Investor Day Webcast

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that it will be hosting a Virtual Investor Day on June 21, 2021 from 1:00 p.

UGI Corporation (UGI) - Get Report announced today that it will be hosting a Virtual Investor Day on June 21, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. The day will feature presentations from UGI's President and CEO - Elect, Roger Perreault, and other members of the senior management team, on the company's strategic plan, investments in sustainable energy solutions and progress on its ESG goals.

Those interested in participating are invited to pre-register at https://ugiinvestorday.gcs-web.com/investor-day. A replay of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available after the meeting on UGI's corporate website at https://www.ugicorp.com/investors/financial-reports/events-and-presentations.

INVESTOR DAY WEBCAST AND DIAL-IN DETAILSWebcast Link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=254DFE94-6DA4-4951-AFAA-E231ECBE6BC1 Toll-Free Attendee Dial-In: (833) 353-0413International/Toll Attendee Dial-In: (720) 405-3208Event Plus Passcode: 3736148

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in twelve states and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

