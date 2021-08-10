UFO Design Contest Winners Announced At Madsonian Museum In Waitsfield

WAITSFIELD, Vt., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Madsonian Museum on Bridge Street in Waitsfield hosted an awards reception on Wednesday evening, August 4th, for their 1st Annual UFO Design Contest. Contestants could submit unlimited UFO designs on a single piece of 8.5 x 11" paper through July 4th, 2021. Prizes were given in four age categories: Ages 12 and Under, 13-25, 26-60 and 60+. A number of Honorable Mentions were also given. Cash prizes were sponsored by Chooseco, publisher of the world-famous children's series Choose Your Own Adventure as well as Lucy O'Brien, a benefactor of the museum.

"The contest was a perfect marriage of the ideas and imagination of the CYOA series and the mission of the Madsonian," Chooseco Publisher Shannon Gillgan stated. "We were delighted to participate in this contest and look forward to it becoming an annual summer tradition."

The contest is the brainchild of Madsonian founder, Dave Sellers. There were over 70 entrants spread over the four age categories. All entrants received a copy of the Choose Your Own Adventure title Project: UFO written by long-time Valley resident R. A. Montgomery. The reception ended at 7 p.m. at which point guests continued the celebration at the Round Up behind The Sweet Spot.

The winners are as follows:

12 & Under Category: Tied between two entrants:Niko Jara "Mr. Fleegle" and Lyndon Atkinson

Ages 12-25 Category:Dawn Crestanelli for "Billy Blobs"

Ages 25-60 Category:Adam Zawistowksi for "Snailien"

Ages 60+ Category:A Tie Between: Jon Anderson and Carl Bates

Honorable Mention: Tommy O'Grady Edouard Jara

About ChoosecoChooseco is a purpose-built publishing house which brought the groundbreaking Choose Your Own Adventure series back to print in 2006. Since the series relaunch, Chooseco has sold over 15 million copies as well as expanded its list to include linear fiction with the YA trilogy Weregirl, and coming Fall 2021, Chooseco will publish its first interactive epic fantasy, The Citadel of Whispers. www.cyoa.com

About the Madsonian Museum of Industrial Design The Madsonian Museum opened its doors in 2011 as the result of the founder's lifelong dream to honor the world's best in industrial design. Today, the collection features over 2,000 items, ranging from household appliances to toys, office products to automobiles and more. www.madsonian.org

