UFC® Names Zappos.com Official U.S. Licensing Partner

Zappos.com to Become the Exclusive Wholesale Licensee for UFC Fan Gear and Lifestyle Apparel in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC ®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Zappos.com, a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, today announced a multi-year partnership in which Zappos.com will become the exclusive wholesale manufacturer and distributor of officially licensed UFC merchandise sold at retail in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zappos.com will create officially licensed UFC fan gear and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and youth, including clothing, footwear, headwear, and other accessories. Zappos.com will have the rights on an exclusive basis in the U.S. and non-exclusively outside the U.S.

"Our merchandise and apparel are primary touch points that help connect our fans with UFC's brand," said Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President, UFC Global Consumer Products. "Zappos is a company of innovators, their customer service is without equal, and their reach is global. We couldn't ask for a better brand to help us serve the more than 300 million UFC fans worldwide."

"Through our partnership with UFC, we're excited to bring WOW to a whole new customer," said Kedar Deshpande, CEO, Zappos.com. "It's a very natural relationship - we're both Las Vegas-based organizations that share a passion for inclusivity which extends into the fitness world. UFC celebrates all its athletes equally, and we couldn't be more humbled to welcome them into the Zappos family."

Zappos.com will offer a wide selection of UFC fan gear and apparel, such as t-shirts, hoodies, pants, shorts, sandals, warmup jackets, leggings, running and training footwear, and much more.

Zappos.com will roll out UFC products through online retail channels starting this month. UFC merchandise will be available on Zappos.com starting January 18.

For further product details, please visit the UFC brand page on Zappos.com: Zappos.com/UFC.

About UFC ®

UFC ® is the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, with more than 318 million fans and 126 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 171 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes, representing more than 72 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world's leading streaming service for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor and strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is a leading customer service company and innovator in online retail, company culture, and organizational evolution. Specializing in shoes, clothing, and more, Zappos WOWs customers through its legendary 365-day return policy, free shipping, and 24/7 friendly service. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

