UF Health Rehabilitation Hospital Takes Top Ranking In Newsweek/Statista Survey

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UF Health Rehabilitation Hospital, a collaboration between Select Medical and UF Health, has been recognized as the Best Physical Rehabilitation Center in Florida by Newsweek magazine , which partnered with global market research firm Statista Inc. in its first ranking of the country's top facilities for rehabilitation care.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious ranking, as it directly reflects our consistent commitment to quality, safety, clinical excellence and outcomes that ensure an exceptional patient experience at our hospital," said Marina Cecchini, chief executive officer of UF Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

Newsweek's rankings were based on quality of care, service, follow-up care, accommodations and amenities relative to in-state competition. The rankings list the top facilities in the 20 states with the highest number of physical rehabilitation centers according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS.

"We knew that our collaboration with Select Medical would result in excellent care for patients requiring intensive therapy during their hospitalization and ongoing recovery, and be an investment in clinical programs, infrastructure and resources in addition to research and education programs," said Ed Jimenez, chief executive officer at UF Health Shands. "We are now seeing the benefits from that teamwork through this top ranking. Our rehabilitation teams deliver outstanding outcomes for their patients, and the programs should be recognized as among the best."

The online survey was sent to thousands of medical experts — physicians, therapists, medical doctors and staff working in physical rehabilitation facilities — who were invited to rate the facilities on the above-mentioned quality criteria. Additionally, experts nationwide were able to participate in the survey on Newsweek.com.

About UF HealthUF Health is a world-class academic health center that combines leading-edge research at campuses around Florida with outstanding clinical care at a network of hospitals around the state. The flagship is UF Health Shands Hospital, ranked the No. 1 hospital in Florida in the 2020-21 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals survey, with nine adult and three pediatric specialties in the top 50 in the nation, more than any other hospital in Florida.

With main campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville as well as satellite sites in Central Florida and several other locations, UF Health provides world-class health care to patients across the third-most populous state in the nation. UF Health consists of six health colleges, nine research centers and institutes,10 hospitals — including two teaching hospitals and five specialty hospitals — and a host of physician medical practices and outpatient services.

The backbone of UF Health is a talented and dedicated workforce of more than 33,000 people who provide lifesaving care and research breakthroughs for more than 3 million patients who come to UF Health each year from around the U.S. and more than 30 countries.

UF Health is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. As part of the state's "safety-net'' hospital system, caring for people who have little or no medical coverage, UF Health provided more than $254.9 million in unsupported charity care and social responsibility across its Gainesville and Jacksonville campuses in fiscal year 2019. Annually, UF Health contributes more than $4.6 billion to Florida's overall economy.

Our mission is to promote health through outstanding and high-quality patient care, innovative and rigorous education in the health professions and biomedical sciences, and high-impact research across the spectrum of basic, translational and clinical investigation. Visit www.UFHealth.org to learn more.

About Select MedicalSelect Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2020, Select Medical operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states and 1,757 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 522 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites. As of June 30, 2020, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contact Shelly Eckenroth, 717-920-4035 or seckenroth@selectmedical.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uf-health-rehabilitation-hospital-takes-top-ranking-in-newsweekstatista-survey-301158101.html

SOURCE Select Medical Corporation