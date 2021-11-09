Udemy Releases Global Top In-Demand Skills Research In October Workplace Learning Index

Skills Related to Leadership, Communication, Productivity, and Wellness Remain Essential for Today's Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading destination for learning and teaching online, today released the " October 2021 Workplace Learning Skills Index ," which identifies the most in-demand skills consumed by organizations globally in October. With access to workplace learning activity generated by learners on Udemy's corporate product, Udemy Business , Udemy research can help leaders and employees alike identify skills as they gain momentum, and upskill with timely courses needed to stay ahead of the curve.

"The most in-demand skills aren't just about staying ahead of the technical curve," said Melissa Daimler, Chief Learning Officer at Udemy in the Udemy Business 2022 Workplace Learning Trends Report . "Skills related to leadership, teamwork, communication, productivity, and wellness are critical to every employee's performance. This is why it no longer makes sense to call them 'soft skills,' as if they represent a less important set of skills in the workplace. We're saying goodbye to soft skills, and hello to power skills."

October's learning index analyzes the skills employees are learning on the Udemy Business platform, with data driven by thousands of Udemy Business customers globally. The index identified top surging technical skills, like AUTOSAR (294% increase in consumption), which is essential for software developers in the automotive industry, and FastAPI (203%), as well as in-demand power skills like Passive Income (277%), Conversation Skills (100%), and Habits (56%).

Additionally, Udemy identified surging skills across industries to help businesses understand the emerging and critical skills within relevant industries. For example, Oracle Certification course consumption surged 270% in the Manufacturing industry, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) course consumption jumped by 167% in the Retail industry, and in the Professional Services industry, Conversations Skills surged by 118%.

"Power skills have always been an important part of workplace learning, and their importance has only grown more urgent as the global workforce navigates the changes of the last few years," continues Daimler. "Enabling employees to develop power skills related to communication, collaboration, and change leadership is key to building an agile business and a strong company culture."

In addition to the in-demand skills analysis, employee learning activity indicated:

Top skills surging in the United States were Google Cloud Professional Cloud Developer (454%), Data Engineering (437%), and Databricks 437%

642% increase in Microsoft Power Automate course consumption in Japan

113% increase in Personal Productivity course consumption in Brazil

107% increase in Project Management course consumption in Mexico

39% increase in Employee Performance Management course consumption globally

31% increase in Time Management course consumption globally

To learn more about why power skills are the key to future-proofing your company, join Forward , a free virtual learning event hosted by Udemy Business on November 10th.

MethodologyThe 2021 October Workplace Learning Skills Index is based on data from the learning behavior of thousands of companies across the globe using the Udemy Business platform. Skills data compares the consumption of courses in the Udemy Business collection from September 2021 to October 2021. All courses are associated with topics, with each course having up to five topics. These topics are what you see as the trending skills within the report. For courses with multiple topics, consumption minutes are divided equally across all topics associated with those courses.

About UdemyUdemy's (Nasdaq: UDMY) mission is to create new possibilities for people and organizations everywhere by connecting them to the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing world. The Udemy marketplace platform, with thousands of up-to-date courses in dozens of languages, provides the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. Millions of people learn on Udemy from real-world experts in topics ranging from programming and data science to leadership and team building. For companies, Udemy Business offers an employee training and development platform with subscription access to thousands of courses, learning analytics, and the ability to host and distribute their own content. Udemy Business customers include Apple, Glassdoor, On24, The World Bank, and Volkswagen. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco with hubs in Ankara, Turkey; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain View, California; Denver, Colorado; Dublin, Ireland; Melbourne, Australia; New Delhi, India; and Sao Paulo, Brazil.

ContactsDevon SwansonSenior Manager, Public Relations @ Udemydevon.swanson@udemy.com