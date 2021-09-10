UCP Increases Employee Vaccination Rate Through Incentive

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With rising COVID-19 cases statewide and an especially vulnerable student population, UCP of Central Florida introduced a vaccine incentive of up to $1000 for each team member. The early result since the incentive started in August is an impressive increase of vaccination rates across UCP's eight charter school campuses from under 50% to 74% of team members fully vaccinated. This exceeds both the state (56.4%) and national (60.8%) vaccination rates, as reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The goal is to have every campus reach a 100% vaccination rate for eligible team members. Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO of UCP of Central Florida said, "We have a need to take special care as many of our children have a variety of disabilities and medical conditions and are unable to be vaccinated. Our strategy to launch an aggressive incentive program was a way to give an extra motivation for all team members to take every precaution available to help protect our children and team members".

The program provided an $1,000 incentive for each fully vaccinated team member at a campus that collectively reached 75% vaccination rate. So far, five of the campuses/administration offices has reached the goal of 75% fully vaccinated and the others are not far behind. "We're very proud of the commitment of our team members to make sure they worked together to quickly mobilize and get vaccinated" said Mellissa Killian, Sr. Director of Human Resources.

About UCP of Central Florida

For over 60 years UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. Over the last decade, UCP has become a national leader in inclusive education; they've challenged the mainstream "Special Ed" model by creating a consortium of inclusive Elementary Schools, giving children with and without disabilities the opportunity to receive the same quality education and school experience. UCP also provide physical, occupational, speech therapy, and family support services at all campuses.

