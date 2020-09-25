UCO DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $500K Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ("UCO" or "the Company") (NYSE: UCO) and certain of...

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil ("UCO" or "the Company") (NYSE: UCO) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired UCO between March 6, 2020 and April 27, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/uco.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) extraordinary market volatility caused by decreased demand for oil from the coronavirus pandemic and increased oil supply and diminished oil prices caused by the Russia/Saudi oil price war; (2) a massive influx of investor capital into the Fund, totaling hundreds of millions of dollars, in a matter of days, which increased Fund inefficiencies, heightened illiquidity in the WTI futures contract markets in which the Fund invested, and caused the Fund to approach positional and regulatory limits (adverse trends exacerbated by the Offering itself); (3) a sharp divergence between spot and future prices in the WTI oil markets, leading to a super contango market dynamic as oil storage space in Cushing, Oklahoma dwindled and was insufficient to account for the excess supply expected to be delivered pursuant to the WTI May 2020 futures contract. As a result, UCO could not continue to pursue the passive investment strategy represented in the Registration Statement, causing its results to significantly deviate from its purported benchmark.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/uco or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in UCO you have until September 28, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as co-lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz 212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uco-deadline-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-reminds-proshares-ultra-bloomberg-crude-oil-shareholders-with-losses-exceeding-500k-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-september-28-2020-301133762.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC