UCloudlink And NTT Support Japan's Digitalization Efforts With Cloud SIM Mobile Broadband Technology

HONG KONG, Dec.1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink") (UCL) , the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, and NTT Media Supply, a subsidiary of Japan's NTT Group are paving the way for digitalization in Japan with "DoRACOON", a stable mobile broadband access environment powered by innovative Cloud SIM technology and architecture. The mobile broadband trial comes following the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated the need to promote digitalization in both Japan's public and private sectors.

The pandemic has exposed Japan's fragility in the digital realm, leading to delays in the handout of subsidies to firms as part of the government's rescue plan and hindering efforts to push telemedicine and remote work. Earlier this November, a government report highlighted that promoting digitalization of society is essential to boost productivity for future economic growth in the "new normal". With the launch of the "DoRACOON" mobile broadband service, uCloudlink and NTT Group expect to provide a stable mobile broadband access environment across the country, even in areas where it is difficult to lay optic fiber.

The "DoRACOON" mobile broadband service uses Jetfon Smart-Fi devices provided by MAYA Net Solution Co., Ltd ("MAYA"). Jointly developed by uCloudlink and MAYA, the NTT project leverages Cloud SIM, one of uCloudlink's core patented technologies, and includes the latest high-tech terminals such as Customer Premises Equipments (CPEs) and WorldPhones. The project improves cooperation among multiple service operators, which allows users to freely and flexibly use mobile data services without being restricted by geography, carriers, and roaming agreements. As a result, "DoRACOON" allows users to obtain superior network connection quality with a guarantee of high network speed, and can also greatly improve the connectivity reliability and network capacity.

By ensuring stable access to mobile broadband any time anywhere, NTT Group hopes to solve the connection and communication problems for customers across the country. For those living in remote areas where it is difficult to lay optic fiber, "DoRACOON" is a game-changing solution that will boost productivity and economic development, improve connectivity and promote working style reform.

Beyond addressing urgent digitalization needs brought about by the pandemic, uCloudlink's Cloud SIM mobile broadband facilitates Japan's digital readiness in the future. uCloudlink has constantly invested in R&D in the telecommunication, internet and terminal sectors to achieve best-in-class product quality and stability with their technology. Its PaaS and SaaS platform is 5G ready, which will facilitate global users and partners such as in Japan to optimize the opportunity presented by this new innovation and drive future growth.

uCloudlink and NTT Group began providing this service as a trial for business users on July 30, 2020. The first batch of participants are mostly NTT Group's existing enterprise customers in fields such as education, tourism, medical treatment, catering and agriculture.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

